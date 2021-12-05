Chris Cuomo’s Termination From CNN Came Just Days After New Sexual Misconduct Accusation -- DETAILS

New details have emerged about Chris Cuomo’s termination from CNN…

The 51-year-old anchor, who was fired “effective immediately” by the network on Saturday following an investigation into his involvement in aiding his brother Andrew Cuomo against allegations of sexual harassment, is now facing a new sexual misconduct claim. According to The New York Times, attorney Debra Katz — who represents the former New York governor’s accuser Charlotte Bennett — contacted CNN on Wednesday about another client with accusations against Chris. While she didn’t go into detail about the claims made by the “junior colleague” from another network, she did say it was “unrelated to the Gov. Andrew Cuomo matter.”

Per the report, it was unclear if the woman’s allegations influenced the company’s decision to let the journalist go. However, a spokesperson for CNN confessed in a statement to Deadline on Sunday that the new accusation may have had something to do with it, saying:

“Based on the report we received regarding Chris’s conduct with his brother’s defense, we had cause to terminate. When new allegations came to us this week, we took them seriously, and saw no reason to delay taking immediate action.”

Wow…

A representative for the Cuomo Prime Time host, Steven Goldberg, has since denied the claims, even calling his firing “unwarranted” now:

“These apparently anonymous allegations are not true. To the extent that they were sent to CNN to negate what Chris Cuomo told his audience, he fully stands by his on-air statements about his connection to these issues, both professionally and in a profoundly personal way. If the goal in making these false and unvetted accusations was to see Mr. Cuomo punished by CNN, that may explain his unwarranted termination.”

This is not the first time that Chris has faced sexual misconduct accusations. In September, Shelley Ross, a former executive producer at ABC News in the 2000s, penned an essay for The New York Times detailing a 2005 incident in which he groped her at an office party. The New York native admitted to the encounter and claimed he apologized to Ross at the time, telling the publication:

“As Shelley acknowledges, our interaction was not sexual in nature. It happened 16 years ago in a public setting when she was a top executive at ABC. I apologized to her then, and I meant it.”

As always, we will keep you updated if anything else comes out about this situation.

