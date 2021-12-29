Sarah Jessica Parker Fears 'Her Legacy' Is Ruined Amid Chris Noth’s Sexual Assault Allegations

What was supposed to be a glamorous return to the small screen as Carrie Bradshaw has turned into a nightmare for Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker, whose co-star and on-screen husband Chris Noth has been accused of sexual assault. Now, a source is opening about how “heartbroken” SJP is about the public scandal, and her feelings on the matter sound complicated AF!

Speaking to Us Weekly on Wednesday, an insider dished:

“She is fiercely protective of Carrie Bradshaw and livid that she and everyone else at the show has been put into this position. It is not about the money, but rather her legacy. Carrie was all about helping women and now, under her watch, women are saying that they have been hurt.”

While Parker had “no idea” about the 67-year-old’s alleged behavior, she understandably feels “blindsided” and is “still [processing] what has happened.”

As Perezcious readers know, just days after And Just Like That… premiered, several women came forward with claims that the actor had sexually assaulted them years before. The Good Wife alum denied the first two accusers’ claims, telling The Hollywood Reporter that he “did not cross” the line with the women identified as Zoe and Lily in the outlet’s report. Since then, others have come forward with similar accusations, including Law and Order star Zoe Lister-Jones and a SATC former stand-in, who claimed to witness Chris’ “toxic” behavior on set.

While the Hocus Pocus lead has shown support to the women coming forward with their stories, behind the scenes, she is grappling with what these headlines will do to her franchise’s reputation. The confidant continued:

“She takes the power of being Carrie Bradshaw very seriously. With great power comes great responsibility and although SJP knows this is about him, not her, she feels like she has let everyone down.”

Oof. It’s certainly a difficult position to be in, but if SJP truly didn’t witness any of Noth’s gross behavior, then she should let herself off the hook and focus her attention on making sure the truth comes to light.

At this point, it’s been hard to figure out where the co-stars’ relationship stands. They were once so beloved as a TV couple and now… with all of this? Well, it seems like the mom of three has distanced herself from the controversial star, potentially for good!

The insider added that the Emmy winner “feels like there has been two deaths” ever since the allegations made the news. The first death refers to Mr. Big’s shocking heart attack, and the second we can only assume is Chris’ reputation and the potential end to his friendship with the actress IRL. Yikes.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Should SJP hold herself so responsible if she didn’t know any of this was happening off-screen? Only Chris can be to blame for the alleged wrongdoings, but is it possible Sarah really had no idea? Let us know your reactions (below).

