Big On The Defense! Chris Noth SLAMS Kim Cattrall For 'Nasty' Feud Targeting Sarah Jessica Parker

Big has chosen sides — and he’s sticking by his longtime lover!

On Monday, Chris Noth sat down with The Guardian to talk all things Sex and the City, including how he feels about Kim Cattrall amid her ongoing “nasty” feud with Sarah Jessica Parker!

As Perezcious readers know, Kim blasted SJP for sending “insincere” condolences following the death of her brother Chris in 2018. She also slammed the actress for being rude to her on the set of SATC and blamed their disastrous relationship as the reason behind her refusal to take part in the upcoming HBO Max reboot, And Just Like That…, which premieres on Thursday (!!!).

Speaking candidly about the public spat, Chris called the situation “uncomfortable,” explaining:

“I have to tell you, I have absolutely no idea what her thinking is or her emotions. I do know that I’m very close with SJ and [Cattrall’s] descriptions of her don’t even come close.”

The 67-year-old, who plays the Emmy-winner’s love interest, Mr. Big, on the show, then suggested that he’s since cut ties with the Canadian star who played Samantha Jones on the hit series, adding:

“I liked her, I thought she was marvelous in the show and some people move on for their own reasons. I don’t know what hers were.”

“LIKED”?!

Wow! So this controversy really tore the whole cast apart! And, yet, the producers still think there’s a chance she could return?! Hard to believe that now (though we’ll keep our fingers crossed for fans of the core four)!

The Perfect Man alum also expressed a desire to go back to the past, when things were better between the rising stars, sharing:

“I just wish that whole thing had never happened because it was sad and uncomfortable. I just don’t like to see anyone talking down about SJ because she’s a target and people can be nasty.”

“Nasty” is definitely the right word for what happened. As mentioned, the Police Academy star took the feud public when she accused Parker of being a “hypocrite” on Instagram for continuously messaging her amid the “tragic time” following her brother’s death, writing:

“My mom asked me today ‘when will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?’ Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

A year prior, in 2017, she also told Piers Morgan that Sarah “could have been nicer” to her on set, adding:

“I don’t know what her issue is, I never have.”

Reflecting on the viral controversy, Chris insisted he’s “very protective” of his leading lady and was “not happy” when Kim criticized her on social media or in the press. Yeesh.

The premiere of And Just Like That… also brings up a lot of other mixed feelings for the cast. Later in the interview, Chris opened up about the loss of co-star Willie Garson, who passed away from a secret battle with pancreatic cancer earlier in the year while filming the new series. He was just 57.

Noth revealed that he “didn’t know” Garson was sick ahead of his death. Calling the loss “heartbreaking,” he wishes he handled his final moments with the actor, who played Stanford Blatch, better. The last time he was with the performer, Chris “didn’t really get a chance to talk to him,” something he now regrets. The tragedy also greatly impacted the trajectory of the show since Blatch was supposed to have a “really huge storyline.”

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Does Chris’ perspective on this feud change your opinion on taking sides?

