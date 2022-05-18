Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals She HASN'T Talked To Chris Noth Since His Sexual Assault Allegations!

Sarah Jessica Parker is getting candid about the state of her friendship with Sex and the City co-star Chris Noth — and it sounds like his sexual assault allegations have taken a toll on their bond!

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter that was published on Tuesday, SJP was asked to discuss how she reacted to the harrowing allegations brought forth against Noth just shortly after the hit series’ reboot, And Just Like That…, premiered on HBO Max. Not only did the two play love interests Carrie Bradshaw and Mr. Big throughout the franchise, but she also served as executive producer on the new series — so that’s a lot of power and responsibility to deal with when s**t like this hits the fan!

Related: Kim Cattrall Speaks Out Against SATC Fans Who ‘Bully’ Her For Not Returning!

Still reeling from the drama, Parker admitted:

“I don’t even know if I’m ready to talk about it.”

It’s still that raw for her? Wow! On how she reacted as an executive producer on the show, she continued:

“But I don’t think … I wasn’t reacting as a producer. I should have worked on this because I’m just … it’s just …”

Hmm. We wonder how she handled things behind the scenes? It must have been so challenging for her to navigate considering how close she was with Chris for so many years. When asked if she has “spoken to him since” the scandal made headlines, she said matter-of-factly:

“No.”

Whoa…

It’s been five months since two women using pseudonyms to protect their identities accused the actor of sexual assault in reports to THR. The outlet claimed both women reached out separately and did not know each other. The New York native and her co-stars Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon released matching statements about the legal trouble, saying:

“We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”

But the allegations only continued to pour in.

Related: Sarah Jessica Parker Doesn’t Want Kim Cattrall Back After Feud!

Shortly after, others began to accuse the star of inappropriate behavior, including actress Zoe Lister-Jones who said the 67-year-old was “consistently sexually inappropriate with a fellow female promoter” she used to work with and was allegedly “drunk on set” of Law & Order. A source close to Chris told E! News:

“This seems like an obvious attempt to insert themselves into the conversation, and to allege Chris was drunk on the set of Law & Order is also just as untrue.”

Meanwhile, The Good Wife alum also denied the allegations, issuing a statement to the outlet in December, saying:

“The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago—no always means no—that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

But the performer has paid the price for his alleged actions. He was dropped from the A3 Artists Agency and fired from The Equalizer. While his character, Mr. Big, was already killed off in the SATC reboot, additional scenes were cut from the series following the allegations.

And now… now, it’s clear that even his decades-long friendship with his on-screen love interest has vanished too! Are you surprised SJP hasn’t reached out to him at all? Let us know (below)!

[Image via WENN/Avalon/MEGA]