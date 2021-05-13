Chris Rock 'Knew' The Last Time He'd Ever See Chris Farley Alive

Everyone has had a friend or loved one going off the deep end. And sometimes nothing you say or do makes any difference — all you can do is watch as they race to rock bottom. And all too often they don’t survive the journey.

That’s what Chris Farley‘s friends had to go through as he went to rehab over and over, ultimately unable to kick his alcohol and drug addiction.

One of his best friends from Saturday Night Live was Chris Rock — who got a blast from the past in an interview with Esquire this week as he promoted his upcoming movie Spiral: From The Book Of Saw. The iconic comedian was shown a photo of himself, Adam Sandler, David Spade, and Farley — the BFFs who got started on the show together. He reminisced about the foursome dubbed the “Bad Boys of SNL“:

“Me, Sandler, Spade, and Farley — we shared an office at Saturday Night Live. We called it a dorm. We’re friends to this day. I love those guys.”

He immediately centered in on Farley, saying mournfully:

“This looks like one of the last times I saw Chris alive.”

But it wasn’t the final time. Chris revealed:

“I would see him one more time when I did a gig in Chicago. We tried to hang out afterwards, but… I don’t know if you’ve ever really hung out with an addict. Towards the end, anything that isn’t the drug is a chore.”

That’s awful.

That last time Rock went to visit his buddy before his death, something told him he’d never see the Tommy Boy star again. He recalled:

“And I remember I was at his apartment. He was showing me his apartment. I leave, I see him out the window, and I was like, ‘That’s probably the last time I’m going to see him.’ I knew. I knew.”

Even knowing wasn’t enough. Everyone tried to get him help. Farley’s managers would push him into rehab — he reportedly sought treatment for his addictions and his weight 17 separate times — but it never took. Addiction is a powerful monster fueled by a number of demons.

In December 1997, the Tommy Boy star was found dead in his apartment. The coroner would later determine he had overdosed on a speedball — a mix of cocaine and morphine. He was just 33 years old.

