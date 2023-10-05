Chrishell Stause Reveals She Got 'Benign' Spot On Her Cheek Frozen Off!

Chrishell Stause gave fans a look into her recent health issue.

On Wednesday, the 40-year-old reality star shared on Instagram Stories that she was at the dermatologist to get a spot removed from her left cheek. But don’t worry too much! Chrishell reassured fans the mark was non-cancerous. In a video of herself at the doctor’s office, she said:

“Hi guys, I’m at the dermatologist right now. I had this little spot that’s been bugging me and it’s completely benign but they’re gonna freeze it off today. So hopefully that doesn’t hurt, but yes for it being gone!”

Phew! We’re glad to hear that it was “benign!” See a screenshot from the visit (below):

According to the Cleveland Clinic, dermatologists use substances like liquid nitrogen, liquid nitrogen oxide, or argon gas to put extreme cold on the abnormal tissue, causing the cells to die. Most people quickly recover after cryotherapy and have little pain.

And that is what Chrishell experienced! She later revealed to her followers that the spot was slightly red, but the treatment “didn’t hurt at all.” That’s good! Instead of getting a break after the procedure, the real estate agent had some filming obligations that day, but she made it work! While applying makeup around the mark, the Selling Sunset star said:

“She’s getting a little angry. So I’m about to do something where I do a real deep side swoop.”

Chrishell then followed up with another video, in which she pulled back her hair and showed the final look before a Zoom meeting. See the pics (below):

We’re just really glad Chrishell is OK after the procedure!!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via Chrishell Stause/Instagram]