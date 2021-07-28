Olivia Wilde & Harry Styles' Relationship Is Working Because They Let Each Other Be Free!

Sounds like Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde continue to fire on all cylinders as far as their relationship is going!

A source is speaking out about the A-list duo this week, telling Us Weekly that the couple’s connection is still “going strong” even as they get close to that ever-important one-year mark in their time together. So great!

The insider reported that the 27-year-old former One Direction member and the 37-year-old Booksmart director don’t press too hard upon each other when it comes to pushing through busy schedules and the demands of stardom. Instead, as the insider notes (below), the pair has sort of a laissez-faire attitude to making things work:

“Olivia and Harry have an ease to their relationship, they love and support each other, but also let each other be free and work on their own. Both of them respect the other’s work and never want to get in the way of each other.”

Well that is certainly helpful!

Of course, that doesn’t mean it’s a free-for-all or anything. The insider is also quick to note that the duo has long “been in constant communication when they are not together.” Recently, they’ve been working on separate projects, with Olivia opting for a role on the 1920s-set drama Babylon, and her musician beau having recently wrapped work for My Policeman.

As we’ve previously reported, though, the pair does take some special time to get away together when able, too! Recently, the duo enjoyed a relaxing weekend on a yacht off the coast in Mount Argentario, Italy, where a source revealed Harry had long “wanted to treat her to an Italian getaway,” and added:

“It couldn’t be any more romantic. It’s been just the two of them and their bodyguards.”

Ahhh, to be one of those bodyguards… LOLz!

Of course, this duo got together way back in September of 2020 on the set of Don’t Worry Darling, later sparking romance rumors when they were spotted holding hands at Styles’ managers wedding in January of this year. It all comes tied in to Olivia’s split from longtime love Jason Sudeikis, which made the new pairing ever more dramatic and salacious in the tabloids.

But now that things have settled down a bit, it seems like these two are genuinely building a strong connection together, doesn’t it, Perezcious readers??

[Image via WENN/Avalon]