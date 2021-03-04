Chrishell Stause Says She’s Done With All Men Following Keo Motsepe Breakup!

Chrishell Stause is taking a break from men after her split from Keo Motsepe.

On Wednesday, the Selling Sunset star alluded to her breakup and newly single life in the comments section of an Instagram post that featured a snapshot of her holding the script for a future project. In the caption, the 39-year-old expressed her excitement about the acting news:

“Such a fun time on set today! Sorry I can’t say what I was filming for yet. As much as I love selling homes for @theoppenheimgroup & #sellingsunset it was so nice to go back to my roots of scripted tv!”

Stause additionally shared a clip of her practicing for the part, asking for the “Lord” to “let me have my lines memorized.” While many followers shared in the real estate agent’s glee, one fan, in particular, was more interested in the details of her private life than anything else.

“That’s great you’re giving praise to Jesus but we all know your [sic] fornicating with your boyfriend.”

The social media user later added, “wait till your [sic] married to have s*x.” Obviously, the individual doesn’t pay close enough attention to entertainment news as the former couple broke up in February after three months of dating. Fortunately, Stause didn’t waste any time to set the record straight.

“What kind of holy hell is this?? Well I guess you haven’t seen, but I no longer have a bf. So I will be fornicating with only myself for possible eternity as I am off of men. Ask me in a year. Jesus Take the Wheel.”

There’s nothing wrong with taking time for yourself, girl!

The actress had previously been married to Justin Hartley before the This Is Us lead filed for divorce in 2019. They finalized their split earlier this year. The Days of Our Lives star later moved on with the dancing pro in December 2020 after meeting on Dancing with the Stars. At the time, Motsepe posted a snapshot of him kissing Stause on the cheek to make it IG official. FYI, it has since been deleted from his grid along with other photos of the two of them, including their island getaway and holiday pics. Stause has also done the same.

Shortly after the news of their split broke, the reality star called her ex-lover a liar on Instagram while sharing multiple headlines centered on Motsepe’s side of the split.

“Ok I TRULY wanted to keep this drama free, but playing the victim and bringing your mom into it is a step too far for me. Taking the high road is overrated. I was also 100% in it as well until revelations told to me recently have made me question if you could even order a coffee without lying.”

She further drove home her sentiments by sharing an article titled Liar, Liar: How to Break Free From Habitual Lying and playing Beyoncé and Shakira’s Beautiful Liar with it. The following day, the All My Children star also posted a selfie in front of a peace sign, writing:

“Peace out to the last f**ks I had left.”

Sounds like it’s going well, and there’s absolutely no drama between y’all… None what so ever.

A source recently told Us Weekly that the ABC star got caught in a bunch of lies, leading to the pair’s split.

“He’s not denying the fact that he lied to her and is truly ashamed about something he did… He genuinely loved her but made a mistake. I don’t see them getting back together.”

Anyone else curious as to what he actually did?! Because this is all sooo shady!

Either way, we hope you enjoy your life as a single lady, Chrishell!

