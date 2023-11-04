Bre Tiesi Claims She Hooked Up With Michael B. Jordan!!

Bre Tiesi revealed a juicy secret on Selling Sunset!

During Season 7 of the reality show, the 32-year-old real estate agent went out to dinner with her co-workers from the Oppenheim Group, Emma Hernan, Chrishell Stause, and Amanza Smith — and things got spicy! At one point, Chrishell asked the ladies a hypothetical question about which celebrity they would sleep with if they could. Amanza knew her answer right away, as she replied:

“Michael B. Jordan.”

Related: Bre Reveals Whether Nick Cannon Cares If She Dates Other Men!

But Bre apparently can tell Amanza about what it is like to be with the hunky actor because she has had sex with him! Yeah, you read that right. Bre and Michael B. Jordan allegedly hooked up! She proudly claimed to her friends:

“I could do that — and I’ve done that.”

She doesn’t get into any details of when, where, or how it happened. But her confession still stunned her castmates, especially Emma. She exclaimed:

“Oh! You have?! Oh! Oh, my God! I wanna live through that vagina right now!”

LOLz! She then joked in response:

“I’ve slept with all of my favorites. I’m kidding.”

Wild stuff, right?! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via Selling Sunset/Netflix, MEGA/WENN]