Chrishell Stause's EPIC Reaction To Receiving Unsolicited D**k Pic!

Better think twice before you send a d**k pic to this Selling Sunset star! (And not just because that’s a totally gross and violating thing to do.)

Chrishell Stause was NOT happy to receive a very NSFW photo in her in DMs this week, so she clapped back with the most brilliant response on Wednesday! Sick of letting guys get away with sending unsolicited eggplant pics her way, she decided to teach one sender a lesson, sharing on Instagram:

“PSA: I don’t love opening DM’s to unsolicited pics (NO ONE DOES) So I sent it to a guys mom today. (Respectfully used “ ” to cover some for her sake)”

Ooooh, now that’s revenge!

Something tells us this guy is going to get an earful from momma!

Related: Chrishell Responds To Selling Sunset Viewers ‘Annoyed’ By Her Personality!

Because of International Women’s Day on Tuesday, Chrishell was easily able to track down the unnamed man’s family member, she explained:

“He had just tagged her for International Women’s Day soooooo please don’t send those to me guys”

The 40-year-old real estate agent urged any guy in her feed to think twice before sending her an unwanted snapshot of their peen, threatening:

“I won’t post them. But I will send them to you mom or your sister or wife or gf… ”

Hah!! Now that is badass! She later added a mirror selfie to her IG Story, teasing:

“The girl you don’t want saying hi to your mom in the dm’s”

Ch-ch-check out her posts (below)!

LOLz!! Reactions, Perezcious readers? What do you think of this tactic?

[Image via Chrishell Stause/Instagram]