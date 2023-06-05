Chrissy Teigen Says 'Insane' DNA Test Made Her Believe She Had An Identical Twin!!

Chrissy Teigen is revealing all her family secrets… or so she thought.

The model was “spiraling” over the weekend after doing a 23 and Me DNA test to learn more about her roots at the “encouragement” of her health care team, which led to an “insane 24 hours.”

In an Instagram video posted Sunday, the mother of three shared she’s been on a “health and wellness” journey for the past few years to learn more about her past and her family — you know, the “typical stuff we’re all curious about,” in her words. So, she took the test for the second time in her life, but this time she paid for some upgrades to do more of a “deep dive,” and low and behold, sticking out from the results page like a sore thumb, she discovered she had an identical twin.

WHAT??

She recalled, “that has to be a joke, right?” before sharing the message she sent to her alleged twin, which read:

“Hi! Apparently we are identical twins?”

She quickly messaged the 23 and Me help team and her doctor to see how accurate the results could be, before getting in contact with her father, Ron Teigen Sr., to try and get to the bottom of things:

“I call my dad and I literally say, ‘Dad, hey, did you see me come out of Mom’s vagina and were there two of me?’ He starts laughing and saying, ‘No, I was there. There were not two of you.’ I’m like, ‘Are you sure you were there?”

Still, she couldn’t be sure… so she hit up her sister, Tina Teigen, asking “do I have an identical twin?” The Cravings cookbook author then shared that her sister immediately gasped, which led Chrissy to believe it was indeed true. She remembered:

“At this point, I’m, like, making excuses for my whole life. I’m like, this is why I’m so codependent, because my twin was ripped away from me. … I’ve always felt something missing, this is why I have addiction issues. … I’m literally like, ‘holy f**k.’”

But then, her sister reminded her of something that made all the hype come crashing down:

“My sister was like, ‘Chrissy, no, remember when you were supposed to do that show, Finding Your Roots, and so they had us all take DNA tests, and they put it under like secret names so the world couldn’t tell?’ You guys, this never aired. … My identical twin was myself. I was matching myself.”

OMG!

What a roller coaster! She really didn’t exaggerate saying it had been an “insane 24 hours!” Watch her full video (below):

