Chrissy Teigen Claps Back At Criticism Of Her ‘Unrelatable’ Story About Dropping $13k On Wine!

Chrissy Teigen doesn’t care if you can’t relate to her fabulous life!

The superstar drew the ire of Twitter on Wednesday after reminiscing about the time she and John Legend accidentally dropped $13k on a bottle of wine, and ended up responding to the backlash after going viral because of it.

It all started when the Cravings author innocuously tweeted:

“what’s the most expensive thing you’ve eaten that you thought sucked?”

The 35-year-old then shared her own experience, about a time she and her Grammy-winning hubby ordered some vino their waiter recommended, unaware that it cost about the same as a down payment on a home. She continued:

“one time john and I were at a restaurant and the waiter recommended a nice Cabernet. We got the bill and it was 13,000 dollars. HOW DO U CASUALLY RECOMMEND THAT WINE. we didn’t even finish it and it had been cleared!!!”

Oh wow!

Because the global pandemic has made the internet become particularly touchy when it comes to celebrities flaunting their wealth, Chrissy’s story did not go over well on the social site.

Users blew their corks at the confession, crying:

“Did you recover? Meanwhile people are out here drowning in debt, losing their homes, and can’t afford to see a doctor.” “This is how you know money isn’t real & capitalism is straight garbage. Y’all can accidentally buy a $13,000 bottle of wine but most Americans can’t afford a $300 emergency” “is someone forcing you to tell the world these things” “13,000 dollars would absolutely change my life right now… and y’all spent it in one go on WINE. I know it’s not y’all’s fault you’re rich – but boy I am not happy with this economic system, and boy are these tweets tone deaf” “Maybe the waiter figured you wouldn’t mind spending 0.0173% of your net worth on a bottle of wine.” “I don’t think I have ever had 13 thousand dollars at one time, but great story Chrissy!”

Soon, Chrissy was trending on Twitter.

Never one to back away from a conflict, the mother-of-two responded to the criticism head on, saying that she never claimed her stories would be relatable to anyone. Responding to a user who wrote, “People are not going to relate to this,” the A-lister fumed:

“didn’t say it was and doesn’t have to be. Should I be tiptoeing”

She followed up in a separate tweet:

“hey, not everything I say on my twitter is going to be relatable to you because it is my life and my twitter and my stories. I see your tweets, I get your jokes, you are so funny, yes, you really nailed me”

To make matters worse, the hate-fest came hours after Chrissy shared that her baby Jack was due to be born this week, before she suffered a pregnancy loss this fall. She wrote hours earlier:

“my little jack would have been born this week so I’m a bit off. I truly feel kicks in my belly, but it’s not phantom. I have surgery for endometriosis tomorrow…but the period feeling this month is exactly like baby kicks. sigh.”

So naturally, Chrissy definitely wasn’t in the mood to deal with bitter social media trolls hating on her for being wealthy. She added:

“me, sharing story of getting screwed over by a waiter. shares story of rough week, baby would have been born. feeling anxious, sad. you: let’s f**king own this rich bitch for retweets”

Thankfully, many fans defended the Bring the Funny host, writing:

“Chrissy Teigan is a celebrity is a clearly has financial resources beyond our wildest dreams. That’s not a secret. I would be more perturbed if she acted like she was poor when she’s clearly not. She just shared an experience she had, not trying to hurt anyone’s feelings” “@chrissyteigen is not responsible for you being angry you can’t afford a $13k bottle of wine. Her story is funny. She is not responsible for your personal situations and what you can/cannot afford.” “Never thought I’ll be defending Chrissy Teigen on Twitter. But why are people complaining she spent $13k of her own money on wine?! … You don’t have to relate. Many people in Africa and South Asia can’t relate to you spending $1000 on an iPhone.”

What do U think about this one, Perezcious readers? Should Chrissy have held off on telling this story, or do her critics need to chill out?

