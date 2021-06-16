John Legend Gives Update On How Chrissy Teigen Is Doing Amid Bullying Scandal!

Chrissy Teigen’s career may be taking a serious nosedive amid her bullying scandal, but John Legend seems to be shrugging it off!

The Grammy winning singer was spotted by the papz near his Beverly Hills home this week and was asked how his wife was doing amid the controversy that has cost her both fans and business deals. His response?

“Great!”

Hmm… either he’s really focusing on the positive or that was the most sarcastic “great” in human history! After all, it was just this week that Chrissy was blasted on social media by fashion designer Michael Costello, who claimed she has been “bullying” him.

How do U think things are really going for the power couple behind the scenes, Perezcious readers?

