Chrissy Teigen Tweets Beloved Peanut Butter Hamster Update -- With A Twist!

Sad news for Teigen-Legend fans. Their beloved hamster Peanut Butter has sadly passed away, and we’re feeling all the feels.

Not only did Chrissy Teigen nonchalantly confirm the death via Twitter on Tuesday, but she followed with a major plot twist: there’s a new hamster in town! (And its name is already causing some buzz on social media).

After quickly mourning the passing of their tiny pet (official details unclear, though it died a couple of weeks ago), the self-proclaimed “de-motivational speaker” has had time to prepare for an iconic introduction of their new hamster, named after OG PB.

The Lip Sync Battle host shared a sweet video revealing their matching holiday stocking for “New P. Butter,” which you can ch-ch-check it out (below)!

but do not fret pic.twitter.com/kyU3uYprgy — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 8, 2020

Already, Teigen’s taken some heat for the name, but she has no intention of changing it. The star tweeted:

“that is the name. don’t attack me!”

We think New P.B. has quite the nice ring to it!

Even on Wednesday, the swimsuit model was in good spirits over their hammy’s passing, joking with Good Morning America about her “Skillet Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Blondies” recipe:

The insta-famous rodent captured fans hearts when she first joined the family in March 2019. All but singer-songwriter John Legend were happy with the pet’s arrival. At the time, Chrissy wrote:

“Luna and I bought a hamster today. Her name is peanut butter. John is not thrilled, which makes me love her more.”

LOLz. We wonder how the singer feels about Hamster #2?

We’re excited to see what this new fur ball gets up to with the kids because if New P. Butter is anything like the original, it’s sure to be a humorous time. This adorbs fam could use a lift-me-up these days!

For those who may not remember, the late hamster was often on the loose, mostly hiding from Chrissy, who took to socials to share her frustration:

“Oh my f**king the hamster is gone again. we are doing your peanut butter on a plate trick to find peanut butter. I swear to god if other critters come out of the woodwork for it, john will vomit and die.”

Peanut Butter was also on the verge of a super successful career change — the world’s first hamster fitness Instagramer. We would have LOVED to see that!

“The hamster has finally figured out her wheel. is it possible for her to exercise too much? should I take the wheel out sometimes? I’m worried she’s about to start a fitness instagram.”

Here’s to wishing New P. Butter a happy life. We’ll pour a little PB out for the OG, though.

[Image via FayesVision/WENN & Chrissy Teigen/Instagram]