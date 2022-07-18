Chrissy Teigen Is Officially One Year Sober!

Hell yeah!! This ain’t easy!

Chrissy Teigen is celebrating a HUGE accomplishment in her life!

The 36-year-old has been very transparent about her struggles with alcohol in the past. As you may recall, in 2017 she told Cosmopolitan she was “just drinking too much,” saying:

“I was, point blank, just drinking too much. I got used to being in hair and makeup and having a glass of wine. Then that glass of wine would carry over into me having one before the awards show. And then a bunch at the awards show.”

She very candidly talked about how “horrible” drinking so much made her feel, and she stated it wasn’t “a good look” for herself, or anyone:

“And then I felt bad for making kind of an ass of myself to people that I really respected. And that feeling, there’s just nothing like that. You feel horrible. It’s not a good look for me, for John [Legend], for anybody.”

Since then, the model has come a long way in her sobriety journey. She has documented her ups and downs for her followers and fans on social media, and in December 2020 she posted on Instagram that she was “done” embarrassing herself. Six months later in June 2021, she openly admitted she “had a few wine hiccups in the road”, but she wasn’t giving up. She was very committed to stopping drinking. And her hard work began to pay off!

In September 2021, the former Sports Illustrated model celebrated a 50 day sober streak. She told her fans on Instagram she didn’t know if she’d ever drink again:

“I still dunno if I’ll never drink again but I do know it no longer serves me in ANY way. I don’t get more fun, I don’t dance, I don’t get relaxed. I get sick, fall asleep and wake up sick, having missed what was probably a fun night. I had my fun with it and appreciate anyone that can enjoy it responsibly.”

So proud of her for doing what’s best for herself!

In January 2022, Teigen met another milestone — 6 months sober! She opened up once again to her fans on the ‘gram, saying she was “happier and more present than ever,” explaining:

“I have no idea what I’m doing honestly, but I do know a few things: I now have endless energy, way less anxiety (no more benzos!) and I am happier and more present than ever. It’s pretty cool.”

Her hubby even commented on the post at the time to congratulate her:

“So proud of you my love.”

Aww! Now, 6 months after meeting that goal, Chrissy is celebrating an entire year sober! On Monday, she took to her Instagram stories with a screenshot of her sobriety app showing her streak of 365 days. She even captioned the story “lol finally”. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Way to go, girl! What a remarkable achievement!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]