Chrissy Teigen Puts Postpartum Body On Display In 'Stunning' Bath Pic With Baby Esti

Chrissy Teigen ain’t afraid to embrace her postpartum body!

After welcoming her third child with husband John Legend back in January, the proud momma is getting real about where her body stands — and how it’s all worth it to have her “perfect” baby! In a Sunday Instagram post, the 37-year-old shared the sweetest pic of her and 3-month-old Esti during bathtime, while showing off her unretouched curves and stretch marks, gushing:

“a boob that somehow hangs all along my side and deep purple lifetime scars but you are too perfect to worry about any of it !”

Awww! You can really feel the love the model has for her new baby, as well as 7-year-old Luna and 4-year-old Miles.

Supportive fans quickly rushed to the comments to hype her up:

“I see none of these. All I see is a very beautiful moment. a woman’s body doesn’t need to be perfect. We are imperfectly perfect” “Thank you for normalizing bodies” “That tiny foot peeping out is everything!” “I think you look gorgeous and what a special moment to capture!! Brought tears to my eyes!”

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Kaitlin Olson even took a moment to share some love, calling the upload “Stunning and perfect.”

We LOVE to see all the love! It’s what makes the world go ’round!

Reactions to Chrissy’s latest pic, Perezcious readers? Drop your supportive thoughts in the comments down below!

[Images via Chrissy Teigen/Instagram]