John Legend Hilariously Jokes About Why He & Chrissy Teigen Wanted Baby #3!

John Legend is getting real about what we’re feeling right now: 2020 has SUCKED!

Chrissy Teigen‘s husband came to that conclusion in a HILARIOUS roundabout way Thursday night, while guest-hosting on Jimmy Kimmel Live! as the show’s eponymous host enjoys a bit of a well-deserved summer break.

The EGOT winner and his wife are expecting their third child right now, of course, and Chrissy has been going through challenges with her pregnancy. But ever the one known for his comedic timing — in this case much to his supermodel wife’s dismay, probably — the 41-year-old performer summed up the pregnancy in the funniest way.

Talking to his (virtual) late night audience in the opening monologue, the guest host gushed about his pregnant wife before going in on why the couple even decided to have a third baby. After all, the pair is already busy parenting 4-year-old daughter Luna and 2-year-old son Miles, so what’s up with even wanting a third?! Don’t let yourself get outnumbered!!

John dismissed all that, instead citing this HIGHlarious reason for having another kid:

“On top of everything else, my wife and I are expecting our third child. That’s right, we took a look at 2020 and thought, ‘You know what might reduce our stress? A newborn baby. You know what the world needs right now? More people.'”

Ha!!! Seriously!

Heck, with the way 2020 is going, why not?! How much more bad s**t could possibly happen, anyway?? (Uhhh, don’t answer that…)

The singer went on to share more details (and jokes) about his home life with the cookbook author during quarantine, giving a shout out to the Real Housewives franchise before dropping in this little nugget:

“Now this is the first time I’ve been in a quiet, empty house in years. It’s crazy at my place right now, y’all. We’ve been homeschooling our kids. We started a pod. Do you know what a pod is? I didn’t know what it was until this year. But it’s very weird going from being a parent to being a teacher. I have to keep reminding my kids that you can’t just say ‘I hate you, daddy.’ It’s ‘I hate you, Mr. John.'”

LOLz!!!

We feel for you with this one, John. And Chrissy too! We really do! We’re in the same boat right now, outnumbered by the kids stuck at home! Eeeek!

Ch-ch-check out Legend’s full monologue for Jimmy Kimmel‘s late-night show (below):

Very funny! He’s a natural — that’s tough to do, especially without a crowd to play off of! But more than anything we just feel for the couple’s sanity right now! LOLz!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF about John and Chrissy’s big pregnancy news and more, down in the comments (below)!!!

