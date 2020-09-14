How Chrissy Teigen Celebrated 7th Anniversary With John Legend — With Help From Their Kids!

Happy anniversary to America’s First Couple (in our hearts, anyway)!

Monday marked the 7th wedding anniversary of beloved celeb couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. In true Chrissy fashion, the Cravings author celebrated with her signature sense of humor — and some help from their two adorable kids, Luna and Miles Stephens.

Teigen posted a video of their little lookalikes saying “Happy anniversary” on Instagram with the caption:

“Happy 7th anniversary! 14 years together! @johnlegend love u buddy. My best pal. You’re like a brother to me!!”

Awwww! Oh wait, that’s not right…

Her loving husband replied:

“thank you?”

We get the feeling this is how a lot of interactions go down in the Legend household! LOLz!

The Lip Sync Battle star also posted some of the sweet anniversary gifts they got from their kids. On her IG story, she posted a card from Luna, 4, that featured a photo of the family and read:

“Hi mommy and dad. So happy you got married. I love you.”

AWW!

Meanwhile, younger brother Miles, 2, went a bit more abstract with his anniversary art. Teigen posted a video of how her son “painted Mommy” — by scribbling all over one of their wedding photos! His momma took it in stride though, laughing and telling him she loved it.

So cute!

Despite some very unfortunate — and insane — outside drama, John and Chrissy’s partnership seems stronger than ever. On Sunday, Teigen posted a video to Twitter of the musician delivering her “nightstand snack” — a platter of cold pizza, chips and a sandwich. Beneath the video, she wrote:

“I love him so much. He is perfect preg buddy.”

So sweet!

I love him so much. He is perfect preg buddy. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 13, 2020

The 34-year-old was recently put on a two-week bed rest during her pregnancy with baby #3, but that hasn’t stopped her from being active — on social media, anyway. After Chris Evans’ NSFW photo snafu, she shared a lighthearted anecdote about her own camera roll being full of pictures of boobs (including her own!).

She also indicated to Twitter that she has begun work on her third cookbook, and promised fans the new recipe collection will “reflect the time” in which it’s being written. Considering this time is a never-ending coronavirus quarantine and Chrissy is pregnant, she promised that this edition will include plenty of desserts. She even gave a tease of some delicious-looking chocolate chip cookies. Not sure if they’re a cookbook test or an anniversary snack, but either way, we’d like to try some for ourselves!

The world may be upside down, but we can always count on the romance between Chrissy and John to lift our spirits! Happy anniversary, you crazy kids!!

