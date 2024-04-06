Christine Quinn’s Husband Christian Dumontet Files For Divorce After His Domestic Violence Arrest!

Christine Quinn’s husband is officially ending their marriage!

According to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Christian Dumontet filed for divorce from the Selling Sunset star in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Friday. The date of separation has been listed as “TBD.” Notably, he cited the reason for their breakup as “irreconcilable differences.” And here is another interesting detail…

TMZ reported that Christian claimed in the document that the pair got married in 2021 — not 2019 like we all believed! Their wedding ceremony was filmed that year for Season 3 of Selling Sunset. However, the software engineer appears to be suggesting that was all for the show and they tied the knot two years later! So they have been only married for nearly three years and not five? Whoa!!!

In the petition, Christian asked for sole legal and physical custody of their 2-year-old son Christian Georges — though stated he would allow Christine visitation rights. We can imagine the real estate agent won’t be happy about that! When it comes to spousal support, the outlet reported that her estranged husband is not requesting alimony. However, he wants the court to terminate Christine’s ability to seek spousal support from him. It is unknown if the couple has a prenup, but Christian demanded anything he has made while they have been separated be considered his own property still. The rest of their property and assets? He asked the court to help them figure out what’s his and hers.

Of course, we all saw the divorce coming. As you know, Christian was arrested last month after allegedly throwing a bag with a glass bottle in it at Christine amid a violent “rampage.” However, the bag ended up hitting their son, injuring him. Their child was treated by paramedics and then transported to the hospital for further medical attention. When he was released from custody, he returned to their shared home, violating an emergency protective order. Christian ended up being arrested for a second time.

Since then, Christine has been granted a temporary restraining order against her ex. His request for one has been denied. So with all this in mind, the divorce was bound to happen eventually! However, we thought Christine would have been the one to pull the plug on their marriage officially first. Sources claimed she had been “planning on filing for divorce” following his arrest. But Christian appears to have beat her to it.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

