Late Model Christy Giles' Husband Speaks Out Following Arrests In Wife's Death Investigation: 'Beginning Of The Battle'

Jan Cilliers, the husband of late model Christy Giles, who was allegedly drugged and killed alongside her friend, Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, is speaking out after three men were arrested for their involvement in the women’s untimely deaths.

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Police Department announced the arrests of David Pearce, 37, Michael Ansbach, 47, and Brandt Osborn, 42. Pearce, a self-described movie producer and club promoter, was charged with manslaughter while the other two were both charged with accessory to manslaughter. As Perezcious readers will recall, Giles and Cabrales-Arzola were dropped off at different hospitals in the LA area on November 13 after attending a party. Police believe both women were drugged and overdosed at a residence on Olympic Boulevard. Christy was pronounced dead on the scene while Hilda was in critical condition until her tragic death on November 24.

Related: Huh?! Brian Laundrie’s Date Of Death Listed As BEFORE He Reportedly Disappeared?!

While chatting with People on Friday, Jan reacted to the news that arrests had finally been made in his wife’s case, expressing:

“I sighed a sigh of relief. But I also understand that this is just the beginning of the battle. There’s going to be a lot of stuff to get through in order to get these guys in prison.”

But the 41-year-old knows that he has a long road in front of him — both legally and emotionally. He’s currently processing life without his lover “moment by moment,” but he’s “helping wherever I can” in the investigation, determined to “do whatever I can to help Christy get some justice.” The LA native continued:

“I know that I have to be strong, and I’m going to do everything that I can to make sure that my wife gets the justice she deserves, even though no amount of justice is ever going to bring her back to life, and she’s still going to be gone. But hopefully, it stops these guys from doing anything else to any other woman.”

Cilliers is especially motivated to make sure this kind of devastating incident never happens to another woman in the future. He, his wife’s family, and the LAPD all believe that there could be more victims out there, and they’re asking that they come forward to help put the suspected criminals behind bars. The visual effects artist told the outlet:

“We definitely think that there are other victims out there. And we’d love for them to come forward and just add their voices to this case, to help get these guys off the street. And that stops these guys from being able to victimize any other woman.”

While he doesn’t know exactly what happened in his wife’s last moments, he knows she and her designer friend suffered greatly, adding:

“They tried to leave. And they called an Uber. And whatever happened in the following 12 hours, left them dead.”

Heartbreakingly, he also noted:

“[I think] they were in a lot of pain. And they were very scared. And it breaks my heart.”

Unwilling to forget about the good times he and Christy shared, Jan described her as someone who “knew how to live in the moment.”

Related: Young Couple Killed After Letting Man Into Apartment — And It’s All On Security Camera

The couple was married for two-and-a-half years after meeting at an art gallery, where they were introduced by a mutual friend. They went on their first date on Valentine’s Day in 2019. Six months later, they knew it was meant to be and they eloped. Cilliers reflected:

“I’ve never felt love so deeply, and I doubt I ever will again. She’s a really incredible, incredible human.”

He also penned a tribute to his wife on Instagram just days ago, writing:

Our hearts go out to Jan, as well as Christy and Hilda’s families in this devastating time. We’re sure nothing can bring them peace following the death of their loved ones, but we hope these arrests are a step in the right direction for healing.

If you would like to support Cilliers in this trying time, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for the legal investigation. Check it out HERE.

[Image via Christy Giles/Instagram]