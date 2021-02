Warning: you have to be emotionally prepared to listen to Clairo‘s Alewife. This song could make you feel very sad. But it’s so beautiful!!

There’s something about her voice. And the frequency of the instruments. The vibrations. This is powerful. Unsettling almost. Compelling! Reminds us of James Blake.

MOODY pop. Definitely worth you checking out!

Take a listen above!

Then CLICK HERE to hear more music from Clairo!