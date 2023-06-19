Days Of Our Lives Star Cody Longo’s Cause Of Death Revealed Four Months After Passing

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Cody Longo’s cause of death has officially been revealed.

Four months after the Days of our Lives actor sadly passed away at just 34 years old, questions surrounding his unexpected death are finally being answered. According to the late star’s autopsy report, which was obtained by TMZ early Monday morning, Cody’s cause of death was “chronic ethanol abuse.”

Related: Pro Cyclist Gino Mäder Killed In ‘High Speed’ Bike Crash At 26

Ethanol, of course, is alcohol, which Cody was known to struggle with for years. The Medical Examiner also noted that Cody’s manner of death was natural, but that his body was found decomposing when Austin, Texas law enforcement discovered him — and that the scene was surrounded by bottles of alcohol.

So, so sad.

TMZ first broke the news of the Bring It On: Fight to the Finish actor’s death in February, noting that his wife, Stephanie Longo, was at work at a local dance studio when she became worried after not being able to get ahold of Cody. As we reported, she apparently got “an uneasy feeling” when he wouldn’t pick up, so she called the police to do a welfare check. When they arrived at his residence, they knocked with no avail, eventually kicking down the door, finding the late actor dead in bed.

As we noted, Cody struggled with alcoholism for years, even being charged with a DUI back in 2013 in Los Angeles. At the time, he was sentenced to attend mandatory alcohol education classes and three years of summary probation. More recently, he reportedly attended rehab over the summer of 2022.

At the time of his death, his wife shared that he had been working hard to get healthy for their three children: a 7-year-old daughter, a 5-year-old son, and a 1-year-old son. She shared in a statement to Entertainment Tonight:

“The babies and I are absolutely devastated. Cody was our whole world, we are shattered. He was the BEST dad and BEST father. We will always and forever miss him and love him. We had a beautiful marriage and 3 beautiful babies ages 7, 5 and 1.”

Related: Rust Armorer Who Loaded Alec Baldwin’s Gun Was Likely Hungover On Set

Cody’s longtime friend and manager, Alex Gittelson, also shared a statement at the time of the death of his “dear friend,” telling People:

“My heart breaks for his beautiful family. He had taken some time away from acting to pursue music and spend more time with his family in Nashville, but we had kept in touch regularly and he was excited to get back into acting this year. Cody was such a loyal, loving and talented person and he will be greatly missed.”

It’s so tragic that he ultimately fell victim to alcohol. Our hearts continue to be with his family during this difficult time.

Share your support in the comments down below.

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN]