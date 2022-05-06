Controversial YouTube Star Kevin Samuels Passes Away

Kevin Samuels, a YouTuber known for giving his controversial views on women and dating, has died.

The Atlanta Police Department said emergency services were called to a residence for “a person injured” on Thursday. When they arrived at the scene, first responders were performing CPR on a Black man who was unresponsive on the floor of his apartment.

An unidentified woman, who was a nurse and at the home, revealed that the victim was Kevin. According to the police report, she told authorities that the influencer complained about chest pains and suddenly fell on top of her as she tried to help him. She called 911 and reached out to the front desk of the apartment complex for a defibrillator to keep him responsive. Kevin was later transported to Piedmont Hospital.

His mother, Beverly Samuels-Burch, confirmed her son’s death to NBC News on Friday. While she did not share any details on what happened to Kevin, she revealed she learned about the news from social media:

“That was a terrible thing for social media to put that out. I didn’t even know. I hadn’t even been notified. All I’m doing is requesting that people pray for us.”

In case you didn’t know, Kevin had a massive social media following, including 1.43 million subscribers on YouTube. He often sparked controversy with his misogynistic and toxic takes on women and relationships. Just last month, he even faced backlash for saying unmarried women who are 35 are “leftovers.”

[Image via Kevin Samuels/YouTube]