Corey Feldman Accuses Marilyn Manson Of 'Mental And Emotional Abuse' As Asia Argento Defends The Rock Star

Corey Feldman is coming forward with disturbing new allegations against Marilyn Manson.

With them, which Feldman first published to his Instagram account on Friday afternoon, he joins a chorus of people in the last week, kicked off by disturbing claims first made by actress Evan Rachel Wood.

Related: Marilyn Manson Canned By Longtime Manager

In a long, rambling statement on his official IG account, Feldman recalls his time as Manson’s friend, and alleges “decades-long mental and emotional abuse” along with gaslighting and manipulation by the Sweet Dreams rocker.

At one point, Feldman writes (below):

“Months later he called me on Xmas morning, 2 wish me a ‘Merry Christmas’ & invite 2 a dinner party around the release of his book, @ the fancy Indian Hollywood hang Dar Macrabe where customers sit around on pillows as in traditional Indian style. When I walked in the rm it was quite clear that I was the ‘guest of honor’ as the whole room stopped 2 take pictures of the moment as he hugged me, then grabbed my hand, & led me 2 the table by his side. THE PIC IS FROM THAT MOMENT! We later went back 2 his home where the nightmare began. He has messed w my life ever since.”

Wow…

And here’s the whole post (below):

That’s a lot to take in.

Disturbing! He even mentions Jenna Jameson‘s allegations against Manson from the time they were dating, which were also brought forth this week.

Asia Argento Steps In…

And yet while Feldman and others are coming forward to reveal serious and disturbing allegations against the rocker, at least one person — Asia Argento — appears to be throwing her support behind him.

Look at this since-deleted Instagram post reportedly published by Argento on Friday (below):

Wow…

Obviously, that post quickly turned heads before it appears to have been eventually deleted at some point later on Friday.

Social media users weren’t shy to react to the shocking content, including some of these takes on Argento and Manson (below):

“Not Asia Argento posting in support of Marilyn Manson” “Asia Argento supporting Marilyn Manson is the most ‘Of course!’ thing I’ve heard this week.” “IGNORANT, MISOGYNISTIC, DRIVEL” “Asia Argento is a yellow belly. She has already deleted that berserk Marilyn Manson defense that she posted. But she left up the music video in her stories that she posted around the same time which includes the lyrics ‘Money for dope.’ She’s repulsive” “I adore #AsiaArgento but what she has posted on Instagram, concerning #MarilynManson, is crass and insensitive.”

OMG!

Some of those reactions…

Old Love Letters?

One more notable Manson story has come across early on Saturday morning: According to TMZ, during a 2015 performance at the Riviera Theatre in Chicago, Illinois, Manson took a break in between songs and pulled out a letter from an ex-girlfriend.

He proceeded to read it on stage to the crowd — and though he didn’t reveal the girl’s name, he did toy with the crowd about it while revealing the contents.

You can see the disturbing video of that moment HERE. Certainly, it’s all the more chilling considering the accusations that have come out against him in recent days…

Reactions to all this, Perezcious readers?

Sound off about everything down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Sheri Determan/IPA/Guillermo Proano/WENN]