Courtney Stodden Shows Face Full Of ‘Hormonal Acne’ In Raw Post About Realities Of Anxiety

Courtney Stodden got candid about the realities of mental health.

On Wednesday, the 27-year-old model took to Twitter and Instagram to share with their fans how what may seem like a picture-perfect world online isn’t always reality, as people can be struggling behind the scenes — even if they’re in the public eye. Alongside a picture of them completely makeup-free and flaunting their acne, Stodden wrote:

“Instagram timelines have been apart of serving the illusion that everything is perfect … I say f**k it.”

Here, here! The Celebrity Big Brother alum then proceeded to list how their day was filled with nothing but “panic attacks” and “hormonal acne,” as well as the feeling of being so “f**king overwhelmed.” And while it may have been difficult sometimes, Stodden reassured fans that everything will still be okay, expressing:

“Today has been a hard one to get through but it’ll be ok. Sending YOU love and the gift of transparency — if you struggle, you aren’t alone.”

Sending a whole lot of love to Courtney! Ch-ch-check out the raw post (below):

We appreciate Stodden being so honest about an important topic like mental health! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

