Crash! I Got Into A Car Accident! | Perez Hilton

Our vacation took a sharp left today and then a right after Perez crashed his car into a rock! *cries in Spanish* But, despite that drama, we still had a wonderful time in Palm Springs! We took the kids to visit the Agua Caliente reservation and the beautiful Palm Canyon and Andreas Canyon. This is sacred land – and with good reason! So beautiful! Watch!

Enjoy! SHARE!

Our CBD gummies are making some big changes next month! Stay tuned! Sign up for our newsletter at MyTrue10.com

And CLICK HERE for more of Perez’s family videos!