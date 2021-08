This may be the best song CYN has released thus far!

The pop star, signed to Katy Perry’s label, has been chipping away over the years and finding herself and her sound.

The more you do something – the better you get at it!

Cyn is the culmination of a lot of hard work!

Cool production. Playful and clever lyrics. A wave pool of melodies.

A total win!

Check out Drinks above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from CYN!