Dakota Johnson Says She Was Annoyed By Her Gen Z Madame Web Co-Stars!

Dakota Johnson’s Madame Web co-stars got her Spidey Senses tingling — for all the wrong reasons.

If you’re a regular web surfer (no pun intended), you’ve probably heard at least a thing or two about how the latest Sony-produced Spider-Man spinoff flick is TANKING both in terms of box office and critical and fan reception. That’d definitely be enough to get any movie star annoyed — but it sounds like for Dakota, the annoyance began far before the film hit cinemas.

While talking about her dynamic with her Gen Z co-stars Sydney Sweeney, 26, Celeste O’Connor, 25, and Isabela Merced, 22. On Tuesday, the 34-year-old told the Associated Press:

“It was a similar dynamic on set to in the movie, to where I really love them and I care for them and they also annoy me.”

Ha! Dakota is known for her dry sense of humor, but she did follow up the quip with a smirk, so we have a feeling she’s being as playful as she is honest. However, this definitely isn’t the first time she’s said something to that affect…

Earlier this month, the 34-year-old stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers, where she teased the exact same sentiment. When asked how she like her Gen Z co-stars, the Marvel superhero dished:

“I love them. And they annoy me. And I love them”

Quite the compliment sandwich! LOLz! Watch (below):

