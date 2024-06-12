6-Year-Old Girl Killed In Horrific 'Freak Accident' While Playing Badminton With Her Siblings

A Maine family is reeling after a “freak accident” changed their lives forever.

Earlier this month, Jesse and Bethany Morgan were at an “amazing lake cottage” with their four children, Silas, Shiloh, Lucy, and Atticus. On their final day, the youngsters decided to go play a game of badminton in the front yard. All of a sudden, the relaxing summer air was filled with terrified “screaming,” according to a post written on the patriarch’s New Creation Living blog. And from that moment on, nothing would be the same.

Related: Missing Mother Of 4 Found Dead Inside A Python’s Belly

Jesse, who serves as a pastor in New Jersey, revealed in his blog post that there was a terrible accident during the game and 6-year-old Lucy (pictured above) suffered a horrific injury:

“Due to a freak accident with a racquet that broke on a downward swing, a sharp piece had entered Lucy’s skull while she was sitting on the sideline and caused catastrophic injury.”

The parents quickly called emergency services, and paramedics transported their 6-year-old, who was “still breathing but unresponsive,” via helicopter to the Maine Medical Center. According to Jesse, she went straight into surgery where she had a portion of her skull removed to “relieve pressure.” But sadly, she had “no brain function.” Jesse tragically revealed on Facebook that days later, on June 5, little Lucy succumbed to her injury and passed away.

Love one Jill Morgan organized a GoFundMe for the Morgans “to help pay for meals while they are away from home, lodging for family, medical costs … whatever they need.” As of June 11, it has raised over $132,000. Jill said in a statement to People on Tuesday:

“They have received money from the fundraiser and are grateful for the outpouring of love and support.”

Our hearts are so shattered for the Morgans. We’re sending lots of love during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Lucy.

[Image via Jesse Morgan/New Creation Living]