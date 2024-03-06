Dakota Johnson Gets BRUTALLY Honest About Madame Web Flopping!

Dakota Johnson ain’t trying to sugar coat what a complete flop Madame Web is.

The Sony-produced Spider-Man spinoff flick has been in theaters for a few weeks now, and it has barely managed to scrape together 12 percent on Rotten Tomatoes along with just $91 million worldwide. Just to put that into perspective, Dune: Part 2 just earned nearly that much in its opening weekend ALONE. Big yikes. And it sounds like because of the critical and financial disaster, the film’s star is off comic book movies for good now.

Related Billie Eilish Dumped Her BF Because She Had A Dream About Christian Bale!

In an interview with Bustle published on Tuesday, Dakota called being a part of the project an “experience” she won’t likely return to. Ha! She told the outlet:

“It was definitely an experience for me to make that movie. I had never done anything like it before. I probably will never do anything like it again, because I don’t make sense in that world. And I know that now.”

Oof. And to add insult to her injury, it sounds like the script she signed up for was pretty different from what audiences got to see on screen. Damn! She added:

“Sometimes in this industry, you sign on to something and it’s one thing, and then as you’re making it, it becomes a completely different thing, and you’re like, ‘Wait, what?’”

That’s a major bummer for her — and for her co-star Sydney Sweeney, too! We sure know Sydney didn’t shy away from bashing the movie on SNL over the weekend! LOLz!

The 34-year-old Johnson, who’s no stranger to less-than desirable reviews after starring in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, added:

“It was a real learning experience, and of course it’s not nice to be a part of something that’s ripped to shreds, but I can’t say that I don’t understand.”

But it sounds like she’s not going to fall victim to signing on for yet another big studio movie with a ton of different chefs in the kitchen, so to speak, anytime soon. She added:

“Films are made by a filmmaker and a team of artists around them. You cannot make art based on numbers and algorithms. My feeling has been for a long time that audiences are extremely smart, and executives have started to believe that they’re not. Audiences will always be able to sniff out bulls**t. Even if films start to be made with AI, humans aren’t going to f**king want to see those.”

Say it louder for the studio execs in the back!!

Hilariously, though, Dakota joked about how her comments would likely be received in the media, predicting headlines like:

“Dakota Johnson Breaks Her Silence On Madame Web‘s F**king Box Office Failure.”

But, like, look up at our headline! Ha!! She added:

“It’s like, ‘No, I’m not breaking any silence. I’m just talking.’”

That’s fair! Did YOU see Madame Web?? Let us know your thoughts on her comments down below!

[Images via Collider Interviews & Sony Pictures Releasing/YouTube]