Dancing With The Stars Finally Reveals Why Tom Bergeron & Erin Andrews Were Suddenly Replaced!

Fans of Dancing with the Stars are finally getting some answers about a MAJOR shakeup to the lineup ahead of season 29: the sudden replacement of longtime hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews!

It was shocking for fans to hear the pair had been axed in favor of the legendary Tyra Banks, and it’s interesting to hear the show’s showrunner now go through the thought process of why they decided to go that route!

Andrew Llinares spoke publicly about the move on Wednesday at ABC‘s VirtuFall panel session when asked about the major lineup change after so many seasons of success. Llinares was honest and showed no ill will towards Bergeron or Andrews. Instead, it sounds like it was just time to make a change!

The TV exec shared, in part (below):

“I think it’s all about evolution. I think any show like this that has been on many, many seasons needs to continue to evolve. I think changing the host was all about evolution, it was about making the show feel fresh, making it feel new [and] kind of make it reach out — maybe to a new audience as well, as well as the audience that’s been there for years.”

Very interesting!

This line of thought wouldn’t necessarily work for all shows — could you imagine Jeopardy! without Alex Trebek? Or Netflix‘s Nailed It without Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres?! Seriously!

Still, Llinares was very forthright about how pleased everyone is with supermodel Banks as the lone wolf running things on air. The 46-year-old star’s experience on America’s Next Top Model and America’s Got Talent no doubt prepared her for this opportunity, and to hear her boss tell it, she’s making the most of it:

“I think it’s working brilliantly with the one host [Tyra]. I think it’s really refreshed the pace of the show, actually. I think it’s taken it to a new pace, in terms of moving faster and just feeling different. I think there’s a real danger when a show’s been on for a long time that the audience almost gets bored of the rhythm. It doesn’t mean there’s anything wrong with it. It just sort of gets a little boring — the rhythm of it. So, I think it’s changed the rhythm of the show in a really exciting way. Tyra is doing an amazing, amazing job. It’s just so wonderful to have her energy in the ballroom and her expertise as a host in the ballroom. I think I think she’s brought a new life to everything. It’s really exciting.”

Exciting, indeed!

Perhaps the only thing that matters is the show’s success going forward, right? If Tyra brings in the ratings — and she always has — then Llinares and his co-execs will look like geniuses!

For Bergeron and Andrews, then, it’s on to the next one. Upon hearing the news of his removal back in July, the 65-year-old, who had been with DWTS since its 2005 debut, tweeted a classy goodbye to the show, calling it “the most unexpected gift” of his career. But life goes on!!!

What do U think, Perezcious readers — do U miss Bergeron and Andrews hosting this season? Or are things better and more fresh with Tyra in the driver’s seat? What would U have done in Llinares’ position??

Sound OFF about it with all your DWTS opinions down in the comments (below)!!!

