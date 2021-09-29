Actor Daniel Mickelson's Cause Of Death Revealed

Actor Daniel Mickelson’s cause of death has been confirmed by the LA County Medical Examiner.

The 23-year-old, who died on July 4, passed away due to an accidental overdose from fentanyl and cocaine toxicity. The examiner explained to ET that Mickelson’s death is the latest in a string of high-profile accidental overdoses that involved fentanyl, including the recently deceased Michael K. Williams.

As Perezcious readers will recall, the model’s sister Meredith first announced his death on Instagram on July 5. Along with a sweet throwback photo, she shared a sentimental caption, paying tribute to her “best friend” in the caption:

“My heart is shattered & to write this feels so wrong and I don’t even know what to say. Yesterday i lost my brother, best friend & the other half of my heart. There wasn’t a person i loved more on this earth.”

Daniel also left behind a girlfriend of just over one year, Maddie Haley (her tribute above). He was most famous for appearing in the 2019 film The Killer Clown Meets the Candy Man as well as the TV series Mani. He was also the founder of the clothing brand Kids Back Home.

Our thoughts continue to go out to his loved ones. R.I.P.

