Keke Palmer Says Her Family Can't Relate To Her Because They Don't Get 'The Trauma Of Being A Celebrity'

Keke Palmer may be a hot commodity in Hollywood, but when it comes to her home life, she feels as though she’s quite the opposite.

While speaking with Dr. Drew Pinsky in a Tuesday episode of her Baby, This is Keke Palmer podcast, the 30-year-old got candid with the celebrity doc about the limelight and how it affected her family dynamic — especially in her younger years.

Related: Natalie Ported Says It’s ‘Luck’ She Wasn’t ‘Harmed’ As A Child Actor

Keke got her start in Hollywood all the way back in 2004’s Barbershop 2: Back in Business when she was just 11 years old — four years before she landed her own hit Nickelodeon show, True Jackson, VP at 15. And she says she remembers “the moment” fame started to make her feel foreign among her own fam:

“No one could relate to me — not my siblings, not even my parents. Anytime a dynamic is shifted like that it can get highly toxic, because no one knows how to deal with the trauma of being a celebrity, or having a celebrity child.”

She continued:

“My parents did great, and I said this in my book: I can judge all day and night, but I’m pretty good. I could have been worse off. But the reality is, I remember at that time, as a child, when I did not have the awareness and the understanding and words and the knowledge that I have now, I just said ‘I’m never coming out again.’ And at that point, it was just like, I choose happiness and I choose joy, and I don’t choose to go back there.”

While the Nope star has addressed her sexuality in the past, it sounds like in this case she’s talking about “coming out” in regards to being around her family, who she felt just didn’t get her. But she added as time goes on and she continues to mature, being in their company has become easier:

“And like you said, as time goes on, I’m like, I’m good, whatever that was, I’m good.”

However, while she may have learned to contend with the feelings of alienation within her family, she says it’s something she still experiences in any “intimate scenario” she gets involved in:

“But then I reach that reenactment, and the reenactment is, here it is again, someone doesn’t see me. I put myself in an intimate scenario with someone where they don’t see me.”

Yeah, we sure all know how her relationship with Darius Jackson played out…

Watch the full podcast episode (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via True Jackson, VP/Paramount+ & MEGA/WENN]