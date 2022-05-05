Dave Chappelle's Alleged Attacker ID'd As Rapper Who Once Wrote Song Titled After The Comedian?!

The man who allegedly attacked Dave Chappelle on stage at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday night has reportedly been identified.

According to People, who was among the first to confirm the alleged attacker’s identity, 23-year-old Isaiah Lee has been charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon for his apparent attack on Chappelle at the superstar’s comedy show in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Of course, as we previously reported, the Chappelle’s Show alum was very publicly tackled on stage in front of his audience by a man purportedly carrying a fake gun with some type of knife attachment. Now, Lee is being held on a $30,000 bond in the custody of LAPD’s Hollywood Division while police continue to investigate.

According to The Daily Beast, Lee is allegedly an aspiring rapper who goes by the stage name NoName Trapper. That’s unique enough on its own, but it gets even more surreal from there: the outlet further claims that the wannabe-rapper released a song called Dave Chappell (yes, without the ‘e’ at the end) back in June of 2020.

At first listen, the 2-minute-long song doesn’t appear to contain any lyrics about the comedian, or anything. However, a YouTube channel on which the aspiring performer uploaded the track shows a man — who appears to possibly be Lee — standing on top of an LAPD sport utility vehicle while holding up both middle fingers.

You can see that pic, and hear the full song Dave Chappell, in the YouTube embed from June 2020 (below):

People on social media are clearly discovering the video now as more is being uncovered about the alleged attacker. People noted on Wednesday that the YouTube clip had received more than 14,000 views; later in the night it was already nearing 35,000 total views. The rap hopeful appears to have released nearly a dozen other songs in the same June 2020 “Resorts” playlist along with this track named after the world-famous comedian, too.

In addition to the apparent YouTube activity, The Daily Beast and others also uncovered a possible Instagram account connected to the alleged attacker. It’s listed under the same rap name, but is unverified and has very little public activity on it to go along with no current posts. It has nearly 40,000 followers as of Wednesday evening, as well.

Also, that alleged IG account belonging to Lee (which you can see for yourself HERE) follows 80 accounts in total on the social media site — including comedian Dave Chappelle’s official, verified account. Damn!

It’ll certainly be interesting to see what else comes out about this unfortunate situation.

We’re just glad Dave was not seriously hurt. Thank goodness for that!

