David & Victoria Beckham Share The Love On Their 23rd Wedding Anniversary!

David and Victoria Beckham remain in it for the long haul!

The two celebrated their latest milestone together Monday in the form of their 23rd wedding anniversary.

Wow, that’s a lot of time together!

The hopeless romantics both took to Instagram to share their love for one another with Victoria, AKA Posh Spice, kicking off the celebrations in a sweet post:

“They say he isn’t funny, they say I never smile, they said it wouldn’t last. Today we celebrate 23 years being married. David you are my everything, I love you so much!!!!”

Who said it wouldn’t last?? We want names, LOLz! But seriously, we’re just so happy David and Victoria are still feeling the love all these years later.

See the full post (below):

She also posted on her story a pic of the two with the caption “You are my everything! I love you so much!!”

See the full pic (below):

Now that’s just adorable!

Of course the G.O.A.T. soccer player had to get in on the posting as well, taking to his IG story to upload a few throwbacks — one of which was a clip from an interview in the 90’s with none other than Sacha Baron Cohen himself, fully in character as Ali G., David captioned the clip:

“23 years ago today Posh became Mrs. Beckham, but she will always be Posh. Happy Anniversary WOW 23 years & 4 beautiful kiddies. I love you, we all love you.”

Awwww, we’re not crying — you are!! In the vintage interview clip, Victoria revealed her and Mr. Beckham actually first met at a soccer game (no surprise there), and while David denied being a fan of the Spice Girls, he “was into Posh.”

OK David, yesss, let the world know how much you desire your woman! Now all these years later the two are still gushing about one another like it’s the first week they were together! GOALS!!

The power couple’s son Romeo also got in on the anniversary love through his IG story in which he wrote:

“Happy anniversary to the best parents in the world, I love you so much!”

What a unique experience to get to have: you find someone you love dearly, have kids together, and then those kids grow up to be just as grateful for your relationship as you are! That’s really something special. David and Victoria share Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper together.

Anyways, what do YOU think of the special messages the two had for one another on their love-filled day? We should probably just make the fourth of July a split holiday – ½ to celebrate American Independence, and the other ½ to celebrate David and Victoria’s anniversary, LOLz!

