Whoa! Lala Kent Says Randall Emmett ALREADY Wants To Start Trying For Baby No. 2!

Could there be a second baby in Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s near future? Not if the 30-year-old personality has anything to say about it!

In a recent Amazon Live conversation, the new momma revealed to Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant that her fiancé is a little too eager to jump back into bed and start trying for another child:

“I love that you asked that because I thought I was gonna have to fight so hard to get baby No. 2. Randall, two days ago, was like, ‘I think I’m ready to start trying again.’”

Someone apparently has baby fever in the Kent-Emmett household! However, it doesn’t seem like the Utah native is down for any more children at the moment — at least not so soon after giving birth to their daughter, Ocean. She explained:

“I was like, ‘I’m still trying to get my bounce back bod on.’ I am not about to get pregnant again!”

Girl, we think you have already got your figure back! Let us not forget how absolutely stunning she looked just TWO WEEKS after welcoming their little one to the world. Take a look for reference (below):

Anyways… Bryant actually suggested that the Vanderpump Rules cast member has more kids close in age to make things a little bit easier, saying:

“Let me just say this, because you know I have three, mine are very close in age, and it works. You don’t wanna get out of the baby milk/diaper stage … and then start over. If you can get it all in now, it’s the best thing.”

It doesn’t seem like that convinced Lala, though, as she still plans to hold off until Ocean is 1. But the cards aren’t off the table yet! Earlier this month, the Bravolebrity told Us Weekly she “definitely” sees herself having another baby at some point:

“It doesn’t have to be right away because I am just so in love, and I want to enjoy [Ocean] for as long as possible. It’s like, ‘Clock is ticking, you better have another baby’ … but Randall says, ‘You’re so young.’ And I’m like, ‘You’re not.’”

Kent then quipped how the 50-year-old doesn’t want “to be 90 years old walking into [their] son or daughter’s high school graduation.” Well, he might just have to suck it up and wait until the Give Them Lala author is ready! One baby under the age of 1 is already hard enough, so we can’t imagine adding another one so soon! Of course, that is a decision they will have to make together.

