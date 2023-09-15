How Alyssa Farah Griffin Really Feels About Whoopi Goldberg’s Shocking Pregnancy Question On The View!

Could we see a new feud forming on The View all thanks to Whoopi Goldberg’s shocking pregnancy question for Alyssa Farah Griffin this week?

ICYMI, the hosts were talking about Mitt Romney’s decision not to seek another term as Senator on Thursday’s show when Whoopi suddenly stopped mid-sentence and asked whether or not Alyssa was pregnant. The question stunned her 34-year-old co-host, who quickly denied the accusation. She even attempted to laugh off the situation, joking:

“You can’t say that when my mother-in-law is here, who’s been dying for me to get pregnant!”

Related: Joy Behar Refused To Film Segment With Jersey Shore Cast Over Snooki Feud

No matter what anyone said to fix the situation, the whole thing was awkward AF to watch! You never ask a woman that Whoopi! Ever! But what does Alyssa have to say about the matter? Is she furious over what went down on live television? Will there be beef between her and Whoopi now?!

Well, the political strategist insists there are no hard feelings! During an appearance on The View: Behind the Table podcast, she laughed about the situation again and credited her makeup artist for giving her that glow. While some viewers may have been upset with Whoopi’s comment, Alyssa insisted the 67-year-old actress wasn’t trying to hurt her at the time. In fact, she took it as a “compliment!”

She explained to producer Brian Teta:

“Whoopi, she thinks out loud sometimes, and I chose to take it as a compliment that I’m glowing. She’s so sweet. At the break, she was apologizing to me and giving me the heart sign.”

Glad she has such a positive attitude after a cringe-worthy moment! Alyssa continued:

“That’s what makes the show fun. It’s completely unpredictable. I thought we were talking about Mitt Romney, but then we were talking about my pregnancy plans of the future — which, just again, headline news, I am not pregnant at this time.”

After Brian pointed out that they were on a live and unscripted show, the television personality chuckled, revealing her phone blew up during a commercial break with reporters wanting a statement from her:

“I literally was getting texts on the commercial break from reporters like, ‘Do you care to respond to this?’ I used to take questions about like, there was a missile attack in Afghanistan, and now I’m like, ‘No, I’m not going to comment on my fake pregnancy right now.”

Despite the subsequent frenzy the question caused, Alyssa once again swore she had no ill will for Whoopi! The producer also maintained the Sister Act star was very apologetic afterward, saying:

“Whoopi said to me after, she’s like, ‘It just came over me, I don’t know what happened. It was like a vision,’ and she felt that it just came out of her.”

She definitely knows for next time to keep that so-called “vision” to herself! LOLz! But if Alyssa ever does need to do a pregnancy announcement in the future, she already has a perfect idea:

“I’ll be sure to blurt it out, if and when I am pregnant. I will definitely interrupt Whoopi to inform her.”

OMG! What good idea!

In all seriousness, though, Brian noted that Whoopi’s remarks were “out of character” as she normally would be the one to warn Alyssa about sharing “too much personal information on the show.” Agreeing, she added:

“I guarantee if I actually told her privately that I was pregnant, her advice would be, ‘Wait ‘til you’re ready to tell people.’ So that’s the funniest thing about it. She would never just shout it on air. But listen, that’s what makes the show interesting.”

Thursday’s episode was definitely inneresting and wild!

We are glad to see there is no beef between these two following the incident! What were your thoughts on the matter, tho, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

[Image via The View/YouTube]