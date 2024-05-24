Diddy Accused Of Violently Drugging & Raping Woman, Secretly Recording Encounter, Forcing Her On Kim Porter, And More

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Another woman has come forward with sexual assault accusations against Diddy. Prepare yourselves for the disturbing details in this new lawsuit, Perezcious readers.

According to TMZ on Thursday, April Lampros is suing the music mogul for sexual assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. She also lists Bad Boy Records, Arista, and Sony Music Entertainment as defendants, claiming they enabled him to commit crimes over the years. April claims in her lawsuit Diddy sexually assaulted her multiple times, dating back to when they first met in New York City in the 1990s.

She recalls she was a student at the Fashion Institute of Technology, and the rapper offered to be her mentor in the fashion industry. After giving her gifts and flowers, April claims the pair met up at a SoHo bar in 1995, where he plied her with alcohol. It’s claimed Diddy then brought her back to his room at the Millennium Hotel, where she felt ill and as if “the walls were closing in on her.” As this was happening, April says the Bad Boy Records founder began to force himself on her. She remembers being still conscious but unable to defend herself while he raped her. The following morning, the suit states, she woke up “nude, sore, and confused.”

Awful…

Flash forward to months later, April says Diddy reached out and started to pursue her again. She claims he tempted her with access to music industry events, and they reconnected. In the lawsuit, her attorney wrote that at the time, she was a “hopeful yet naive college student and took Mr. Combs at his word and believed that the first rape was a possible mulligan and decided to give him a second chance.” But as the suit later alleges, what happened wasn’t a one-off thing.

April claims they were walking to his car in a parking garage before heading to dinner when he forced her to perform oral sex on him — and there was a witness. She says a garage attendant saw them, but Diddy wasn’t worried about it. After the alleged assault, April had enough. She says she rejected the producer’s invitations — leading him to become angry. According to the lawsuit, he repeatedly called her and threatened to blacklist her from the industry. April says he had a “mobster persona” back then.

And sadly, that wasn’t the end of her nightmares with Diddy. A year later, April claims P.Diddy “ordered” her to come to his apartment. She agreed. While at his place, she was introduced to his on-and-off girlfriend/baby momma, Kim Porter. What happened next is horrific. April claims he forced ecstasy down her throat and demanded she hook up with Kim while he masturbated. She then alleges he raped her again.

It wasn’t until 1998 that she ended things with Diddy. However, April says she then ran into Kim at the restaurant where she worked. Kim allegedly told the owner of the business that April tried to poison her and threatened that if he didn’t fire her, Diddy would shut down the place. Unfortunately, April was fired.

Years later, April and Diddy bumped into each other one more time. She remembers it was at the Rockefeller Center around the end of 2000 or early 2001 when he was dating Jennifer Lopez. After catching up, she claims Diddy went to her apartment and “violently grabbed her and forced himself onto her.” This poor woman…

What makes this whole situation worse? April claims someone told her last year that her then-boyfriend saw a video of her having sex with Diddy. She accuses Diddy in the suit of recording the sexual encounter without her knowledge and then showing the video to several people.

Diddy has not addressed the latest lawsuit yet. But things are not looking good for him at all. Reactions? Let us know in the comments.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

