Fans Convinced Jessica Biel's New 'Do Is 'Divorce Hair' -- Are Things With Justin Timberlake That Bad??

Jessica Biel has a fresh new haircut — and fans think it’s a sign she’s having some serious marriage troubles with Justin Timberlake! Uh-oh!

On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram with a video showing a major transformation. In the clip, she started off wearing an oversized t-shirt while tugging on her long locks. The video then cuts to her rocking a bob, and wearing a white shirt, a gray blazer, and a gold chain necklace. The 42-year-old captioned it:

“Brought back the f**k ass Bob “

LOLz!

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Jessica received lots of support for the new look! Many fans compared it to her hairstyle in the TV show 7th Heaven. Even JT loved it, commenting:

“ “

Awww!

But despite the musician’s positive reaction, tons of fans are convinced this is “divorce hair”! They commented:

“Tell me Justin Timberlake is single without saying those words” “Someone is having a love breakdown… I wonder what Justin did this time…” “Radical hair change for women usually means a break up is on its way.” “I know that post break up haircut so feels good!”

Two other users captioned a photo of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (reportedly on their way to divorce court) smiling while looking out of a car window (HERE), teasing:

“JLo & Ben Affleck to Jessica Biel:” “Get in loser. We’re going divorcing.”

LMFAO!

By the way, this new haircut comes days after Jessica appeared on Thursday’s episode of The View and revealed her marriage is “always a work in progress.” Plus, she has reportedly been “nervous” with the *NSYNC alum going back on tour after he was caught cheating. The singer was spotted getting handsy with an actress named Alisha Wainwright while filming a movie called Palmer in New Orleans in 2019. That was the last time he was away from the family for a long time. They’ve since put in the work and gotten to a better place… but is it possible it didn’t last? This hair would say otherwise, according to fans!

What do YOU think, tho?? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Jessica Biel/Instagram]