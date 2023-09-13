Selena Gomez 'Never' Wants To Be A 'Meme' Again After Getting 'Dragged' For Viral VMAs Reactions!

Selena Gomez is sick of being turned into a meme!

For the second time this summer, the singer is going viral for simply livin’ her life! Of course, she first became a meme in August when a photo of her sitting wrapped in a blanket took social media by storm. At the time, she poked some fun by reposting some humorous takes on the snapshot. But the second time isn’t the charm!

The Only Murders in the Building star was all over social media on Tuesday night as her hilarious reactions during the 2023 MTV VMAs went viral — and she hated getting “dragged” for it! Several times during the night, cameras panned to get Selly G’s take on what was happening on stage — causing quite a stir!

First off, X (Twitter) users thought she was making some not-so-subtle commentary on her bestie Taylor Swift‘s rumored feud with Olivia Rodrigo. When the Guts artist was performing her hits Vampire and Get Him Back, the Disney Channel alum looked horrified as she covered one of her ears with her finger. Damn!

Many users thought the move was super shady — as if the 31-year-old just couldn’t bear to hear the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series alum singing, speculating:

“Not Selena Gomez covering her ears during Olivia Rodrigo performance ” “Selena being weird towards Nicki [Minaj] and Olivia.. but she’s supposedly the ’nice innocent girl’ that’s an EVIL mean girl.”

Others defended the Who Says singer, arguing she was merely concerned during a transition in the younger star’s set that made it appear as if she was in real danger, noting:

“this is very out of context. selena was worried olivia’s set was actually falling apart and that’s why she had that reaction. stop trying to pit them against each other” “This is completely unfair and out of context: Olivia pretended to have her set break down and semi-explode as she was fake rushed off stage, and Selena was reacting to that, probably thinking something was really going wrong”

For the record, the Calm Down vocalist actually clarified the drama by responding to a post on IG, saying:

“I heard a loud noise and it scared me”

But there’s more!

Elsewhere during the festivities, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum was spotted downright scowling as the very controversial Chris Brown‘s name was read aloud for the Best R&B category.

Ch-ch-check it out!

Selena Gomez reacting to Chris Brown being nominated at the #VMAs. pic.twitter.com/ngx4Ep8aD5 — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 13, 2023

LOLz! She ain’t a fan and doesn’t care who knows it!

And there were MANY more laugh-out-loud moments throughout the night. See even more (below)!

The switch from Selena Gomez to Taylor Swift during Demi Lovato’s performance has me crying ???? pic.twitter.com/AD0SVdhwuB — Swift Crave ♥︎ (@PopSwiftCrave) September 13, 2023

Selena's reactions that carried the whole show will remain iconic and funny. Selena Gomez you will always be famous pic.twitter.com/QIpXuhxYQ6 — ???????????????????? (@selegendipity) September 13, 2023

So funny!!

But there’s one person who’s not laughing anymore! The Rare Beauty founder actually took to her Instagram Story after the award show to insist she “never” wants to be a meme again. She wrote:

“I will never be a meme again. I’d rather sit still than be dragged for being myself. Much love”

Shutting down the negativity!

It’s gotta be hard to have her reactions go so viral — and become the center of numerous controversies and rumored feuds. We hope this doesn’t make her censor her reactions in the future because we were living for ’em!

