Digital Underground's Shock G Dead At 57

Sad news.

Shock G, co-founder of the legendary hip hop group Digital Underground, has passed away. The artist, real name Greg Jacobs, was found dead in a hotel room in Tampa, his father confirmed to TMZ. The cause of death is not yet known. He was 57 years old.

Shock G was best known for the Bay Area group’s hit single The Humpty Dance, and for his work as a producer. He collaborated with artists like Prince, Dr. Dre, Bobby Brown, and Tupac Shakur, the latter of whom had his first break on the Digital Underground track Same Song.

Related: Scottie Pippen Mourns Firstborn Son Antron Dead At 33

In an outpouring of love on Twitter, he was remembered by Ice Cube, MC Hammer, Questlove, Viola Davis, and more friends and fans. Meanwhile, Chopmaster J, one of the founders of Digital Underground alongside Shock G and the late Kenny-K, paid tribute to his friend on Instagram. He wrote:

“34 years ago almost to the day we had a wild idea we can be a hip hop band and take on the world through it all the dream became a reality and the reality became a nightmare for some. And now he’s awaken from the fame long live shock G Aka Humpty Hump and Rest In Peace my Brotha Greg Jacobs!!! #digitalunderground “

We will be keeping Shock G and his loved ones in our thoughts.

Check out some of the tributes (below):

RIP Shock-G/Humpty Hump. I remember when NWA’s road manager Atron said he had a group called Digital Underground. He played DOWHATCHALIKE video & I went crazy. I had to sample DU on JACKIN FOR BEATS and WHO’S THE MACK. And nobody had a better stage show. A true Bay Area original. pic.twitter.com/skrOoM1Rsv — Ice Cube (@icecube) April 23, 2021

RIP Shock G. Thanks for the joy you gave me. Rest well ???????????? pic.twitter.com/U9DedgoEcz — Viola Davis (@violadavis) April 23, 2021

Damn. Fiona Apple just hit & told me this cool story about her pushing a cart in the Home Depot parking lot, & saw Shock G (97) & both were mutual fans (DU was her 1st rap purchase/He would spin “Never Is A Promise”at gigs) they would email/exchange lyrics to each other. ???? — B.R.O.theR. ?uestion (@questlove) April 23, 2021

Damn another gone!! 57 is not old damnit!! We was just dancing to his song!! RIP SHOCK G!! pic.twitter.com/oFcCt0Fn8c — Leslie Jones ???? (@Lesdoggg) April 23, 2021

Oh No, Not Shock G (and his alter ego Humpty Hump). He helped keep P Funk Alive! He is responsible for Digital Underground's "The Humpty Dance", 2Pac's breakthrough single "I Get Around", and co-producer of 2Pac's debut album 2Pacalypse Now. Prayers to family & friends.????Dang. pic.twitter.com/51aEAw6nKn — Bootsy Collins (@Bootsy_Collins) April 23, 2021

Shock G gone to soon ???? you did so much for the bay once u created Digital Underground. We honor u and we will miss u ???? praying for ur love ones. ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/asTOUcnn2Y — SheilaEdrummer (@SheilaEdrummer) April 23, 2021

"i get around" is one of my favorite songs of all time! Shock G's verse has always been the funnest to rap along with. ???????????? Rest well, King ???????? — Efuru (@JheneAiko) April 23, 2021

[Image via Tommy Boy Records/YouTube]