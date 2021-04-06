DMX's Family Arrives At New York Hospital -- Reportedly To 'Say Their Last Goodbye'

The situation around DMX‘s health continues to be very, very serious.

Now, on Tuesday morning, the prolific rapper’s children and extended family members have begun to arrive at the hospital in White Plains, New York where he (real name Earl Simmons) is currently in a “vegetative state” in the intensive care unit.

According to The Blast, several of the hip-hop legend’s children — there are 15 in total — have flown into White Plains and are heading to the hospital now to “say their last goodbye.” The 50-year-old star is continuing to fight for his life following a drug overdose and subsequent major heart attack, but his condition apparently does not seem to be improving.

Sources close to the family told the outlet that the hospital staff is allowing just one family member to visit the Ruff Ryders’ Anthem artist at a time, due to regulations relating to COVID-19. The rapper’s fiancée Desiree and his mother have spent considerable time with him up until this point, as other family members now apparently are in line to see him and pay their respects.

The outlet further confirmed on Tuesday morning via Simmons’ manager that he is “still in the same condition” regarding the persistent vegetative state. That includes complete lung and brain failure, and no brain activity. So freakin’ sad…

In a statement first released on Monday, the family asked his fans to keep him — and them — in their prayers during this unimaginable stretch of time. They added (below):

“The Simmons Family appreciates the overwhelming outpouring of heartfelt love, encouragement, support, and prayers for Earl. Earl is someone whose life and music have been a source of inspiration and strength to so many people around the world. It is reassuring to see his fans return that same passion and energy to him during his time of need.”

Amen.

According to CBS News, a make-shift vigil has grown up outside of the hospital over the last few days. Currently, there are reportedly “thousands of people” gathered there praying for DMX and showing love and support to his family and close loved ones.

In the meantime, our thoughts continue to be with him, and those in his inner circle during this terrible, terrible time.

Such an awful situation. We only wish he could recover.

