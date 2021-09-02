Dog The Bounty Hunter Says He's Allowed To Say N-Word Because He Has Lots Of Black Friends...

Dog The Bounty Hunter attempted to shut down allegations that he is racist and homophobic (made by his estranged daughter Bonnie Chapman, top inset), but his reasoning only made the situation worse!

On Wednesday, the A&E personality sat down with Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier to hash out why he couldn’t possibly be a racist, homophobic cheater (having allegedly betrayed his marriage to Beth Chapman as she was dying from cancer). Despite the harsh allegations against him, including a 2007 phone call in which he said the n-word six times while arguing with his son, the former bail bondsman claimed he was given a “pass” on using “the wrong word,” explaining:

“I thought I had a pass in the Black tribe to use it, kind of like Eminem.”

When asked how he could possibly think that, the reality star said “the bothers” (AKA Black inmates he befriended after a stint in jail years ago) allowed him to use the word.

The Dog’s Most Wanted alum detailed:

“I had just gotten out of prison in 1979 after spending 18 months in Texas, and it was probably three-quarters from the Black tribe. So, that was a word that we used back and forth as maybe a compliment.”

Retrospectively, he admitted that perhaps his “pass expired,” but claimed that even if it had, he shouldn’t be blamed for using the offensive word, continuing:

“My pass expired for using it, but no one told me that. To say a racist name doesn’t qualify to make you a racist.”

Umm… “no one told” you that?? What kind of excuse is that! It’s pretty common sense that the word hasn’t been appropriate for a white person to use FOREVER! Frazier, a Black man, called the controversial star out for that ignorant comment, insisting:

“If you use that word, and you use it in your regular everyday life, it makes you a racist.”

And just like every other supposedly non-racist person, Dog, born Duane Chapman, fought back with:

“I have more Black friends than Eminem.”

Again, just proving Frazier and Bonnie’s point more strongly. The interviewer replied:

“That is the proximity argument. ‘I have lots of Black friends, so that should make me okay with Black people.’”

Tell him! He needs a lesson in how to be anti-racist! Despite Kevin’s pushback, Dog’s argument remained exactly the same when defending himself against claims he’s homophobic, sharing:

“I have three people on my staff that are gay men. My daughter [Lyssa] is gay. I don’t understand why anybody would ever say that.”

The reporter interrupted, reminding the TV personality:

“I hear what you’re saying, but remember proximity does not mean that you are not racist or homophobic.”

But that only pissed him off, causing the dad of 13 to shout:

“Would I die for a gay man or a Black man? I’d lay down my life.”

Damn. Things really got heated! Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like Dog was able to recognize his alleged flaws at all. Interestingly, the video was published the day before he and his fiancé Francie Frane are set to get married. They could be walking down the aisle as we speak. Their special event was said to take place today (Thursday), with two very important daughters not in attendance.

This family drama first hit headlines when Bonnie and her step-sister Cecily alleged they weren’t invited to the wedding, claiming they reminded their father too much of his late wife Beth. Bonnie also believed her support for the Black Lives Matter movement was a huge reason she was erased from the guest list.

Addressing his daughter head-on, the dad concluded the interview by stating:

“Bonnie is being brainwashed.”

A remark that is similar to sister Lyssa’s last week. But the 22-year-old had a quick response, telling the outlet:

“As far as the idea that I’m being brainwashed, this is the dumbest thing my father has ever said.”

Yikes! To hear more about this family drama and get a glimpse at how the girls’ soon-to-be step-momma feels about the mess, watch the full interview (below).

