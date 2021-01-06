Dr. Dre Shares Hopeful Message After Suffering Brain Aneurysm

Dr. Dre is in recovery.

As we previously reported, the music mogul was rushed to the hospital after suffering a brain aneurysm on Monday night. After news broke on Tuesday of the emergency trip to the ICU, it was reported he was in stable condition (confirmed by LL Cool J, who tweeted, “Dre is recovering nicely. “). However, TMZ reported the producer was undergoing a series of tests to determine the cause of the bleeding, which was then still unknown.

His health scare was met with an outpouring of love on social media, with friends rallying fans to send prayers for the Beats by Dre creator. Besides LL Cool J, Ice Cube and his son O’Shea Jackson Jr., G-Eazy, MC Hammer, Lebron James, and Missy Elliot were among those sending well wishes.

Send your love and prayers to the homie Dr. Dre. pic.twitter.com/dWSgzunpjj — Ice Cube (@icecube) January 6, 2021

I didn’t want this to be my first tweet of 2021 but I had to stop working just to say I just prayed for Dr. Dre and his family. Me and my family are with you — O’Shea Jack(Nichol)son (@OsheaJacksonJr) January 6, 2021

????Prayers up for Dr. Dre and his family for healing & Strength over his mind & body???????? https://t.co/WI4k3d9U4w — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) January 6, 2021

A People insider shared that the N.W.A. alum was “lucid,” and therefore able to reassure fans on social media. On Tuesday night, he shared a positive message on Instagram accompanied by a photo of himself in the studio. Dre wrote:

“Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!”

Sadly, the hits kept coming: TMZ also reported four men were caught trespassing on the 55-year-old’s property. According to the outlet, law enforcement allegedly believes the attempted robbers knew Dre had been hospitalized and were trying to take advantage of his absence. Fortunately, they were spotted by security and arrested before any damage could be done.

This frightening health incident comes after what must surely have been a stressful and tumultuous six months for The Chronic artist. In June of 2020, his wife Nicole Young filed for divorce after 24 years of marriage.

Since then, it’s been bombshell after contentious bombshell in what could potentially be one of the most expensive splits ever. Dre’s business partner had Nicole investigated for embezzlement; Nicole accused her ex of multiple infidelities and possibly hiding secret love children. And amidst all the drama, we found out the former couple had actually hooked up months after their initial separation.

The current issue on the table is Nicole’s request for a whopping $2 million per month in spousal support, as well as a disagreement over their prenup. (The mother of two claims Dre ripped up the agreement early in their marriage.) A court hearing is set for Wednesday to settle both of these issues. While Dre won’t be able to attend due to his current condition, the hearing is expected to go on without him.

We’re wishing him well in his continued recovery and hope everything works out for the best.

