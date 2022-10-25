Drake's Son Adonis Mimics The Rapper For Special Happy Birthday Surprise!

Another year around the sun for Champagne Papi!

Drake turned 36 on Monday, partying at his own star-studded bash in Miami, looking SO fine in his lavender suit (pics HERE). With 90 Day Fiancé star (and rumored love interest) Chantel Everett in attendance, other notable names celebrating the rapper included DJ Khaled, 21 Savage, and more! It’s all fun and good, but we can imagine his party hardly fell in comparison to the sweet gift Drizzy received from his young son Adonis.

The Massive performer took to his Instagram Story yesterday with an adorable video sent by baby momma Sophie Brussaux. It showed the 5-year-old singing his daddy a special rendition of Happy Birthday, with Adonis crooning — in a voice not that unlike Drake’s — additional lyrics:

“Happy birthday, daddy / right in my heart / in my heart / I’m gonna grow up.”

It’s too cute!

The birthday boy also shared his gratitude for his loved ones and fans on his Story with this message:

“Thank you all. Where would I be without you.”

Big thanks to Adonis for the cute moment, though!

[Image via Drake/Instagram & FayesVision/WENN]