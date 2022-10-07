Dua Lipa Confirms Relationship Status Amid Rumored Trevor Noah Romance

Dua Lipa is opening up about her love life a week after being spotted on a cozy date with Trevor Noah. Are they an official thing or…?

In case you missed it, the 27-year-old singer and 38-year-old comedian were spotted out and about together in New York City last week. The pair were photographed having a romantic dinner in the East Village. Eyewitnesses even claimed they saw them getting very cozy with each other throughout the night — and sharing a few kisses and hugs to end the date!

The photos had the world convinced Dua and Trevor were about to become Hollywood’s new it-couple, but a source told People last week they were “just friends” after the photos surfaced. Uh huh. The source also said they’ve both been single for a while. Hmm…

Unfortunately for hopeful fans shipping the hot couple, it seems that report was accurate, and they’re not in a relationship. At least not right now.

In Friday’s episode of the pop star’s podcast Dua Lipa: At Your Service, she explained to her guest Charli XCX she isn’t looking to jump into anything serious:

“For me, this is the first year I’ve not been in a relationship for a very long time.”

Lipa went on to make clear she’s been enjoying the single life:

“It’s been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish, which I’ve never really had the opportunity to do.”

Being a little selfish can be good — we all need to practice some self care sometimes! Supporting someone else is great, but not at your own expense, not all the time. We all need some time to take care of our own needs — and heck, even to spoil ourselves!

The Levitating hitmaker doesn’t seem to think a relationship is totally out of the question, though — if she can find the right guy!

“But when you find someone that really softens you and calms you down … it makes a big difference!”

Oh? It makes us wonder if Trevor is the “someone” making her second guess her single status. They certainly looked very soft and calm together! Plus, he might have some spare time on his hands after his departure from The Daily Show last month… Anything is possible, right??

For now, though, we’re glad Dua is happy and feeling good about her life! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Instagram/Dua Lipa/Derrick Salters/WENN.com]