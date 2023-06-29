Dylan Mulvaney Reveals Bud Light Did NOT Reach Out During Controversy -- Says She Was 'Scared To Leave' Her House Amid Hate!

Dylan Mulvaney is opening up about the backlash she received after partnering with Bud Light — and revealing the cowardly way the brand reacted to the chaos!

If you’ll recall, the TikTok sensation, who is known for her series “365 Days of Girlhood” in which she celebrates and documents her transition, released a video sponsored by the beer company on her Instagram back in April. In the video, she revealed Bud Light sent her a customized can of beer with her face on it to commemorate her 365th day of girlhood. A super sweet gesture! Unfortunately, homophobes all across the country saw otherwise…

Conservatives quickly took to social media to call out the brand for partnering with the trans star — and they purposefully misgendered her while blasting “woke” culture and calling Bud Light a “groomer” company. Then a massive boycott of the drink began and many right-wing pundits were caught destroying various Bud Light products in stores. The controversy was incredibly hard to ignore, too! From news anchors to mainstream musicians, tons of people were coming for Dylan — and it was awful!

Also, it’s really f**king disturbing in light of the rise of transphobia and anti-LGBTQ+ laws gaining traction in the country. This is why we’re really disheartened to hear how the brand completely mishandled this scandal.

In Thursday’s new video on the ‘gram, Dylan sat outside and took a sip of beer, teasing:

“One thing I will not tolerate people saying about me is that I don’t like beer. Because I love beer and I always have!”

Hah! A funny way to start a very serious conversation. While Dylan has been open about her mental health and the bullying she has been the target of since this backlash began, this is the first time she has specifically addressed the Bud Light of it all. And she didn’t hold back! She continued:

“I built my platform on being honest with you, and what I’m about to tell you might sound like old news, but, you know that feeling when you have something uncomfy, like, sitting on your chest? Well, that’s how I feel right now. So, this feels like the right thing to do.”

She continued:

“I took a brand deal with a company that I loved, and I posted a sponsored video to my page. And it must have been a slow news week because the way that this ad got blown up, you would have thought I was, like, on a billboard or on a TV commercial, or something major — but no! It was just an Instagram video. The wildest part is that they also sent me one can with my face on it. You might have seen it.”

In an aside, the 26-year-old revealed she hid the can for safekeeping in her house and now she can’t find it. When she does, she joked that she hopes it can “go in a museum — preferably behind bulletproof glass.” As for why she’s bringing this up months after the fact, she said:

“And you might be thinking, ‘Dylan, why bring it up now?’ I’m bringing it up because what transpired from that video was more bullying and transphobia than I could have ever imagined. I should’ve made this video months ago, but I didn’t. And I was scared. I was scared of more backlash and I felt personally guilty for what transpired, so I patiently waited for things to get better, but surprise! They haven’t really.”

Here’s where Bud Light’s TERRIBLE reaction to the controversy comes in. She shocking revealed:

“And I was waiting for the brand to reach out to me, but they never did.”

WTF?!

With ALL that news coverage and how loud the backlash got, they stayed silent — even behind the scenes!? That is awful! Especially when you know how frightening of a situation this has been for the woman THEY hired! The content creator got teary, sharing:

“For months now, I’ve been scared to leave my house. I have been ridiculed in public. I have been followed. And I have felt a loneliness that I wouldn’t wish on anyone. And I’m not telling you this because I want your pity. I am telling you this because if this is my experience from a very privileged perspective, know that it is much worse for other trans people.”

Putting the brand on blast, she went on:

“For a company to hire a trans person and then not publicly stand by them is worse, in my opinion, than not hiring a trans person at all because it gives customers permission to be as transphobic and hateful as they want, and the hate doesn’t end with me. It has serious and grave consequences for the rest of our community. And, you know, we’re customers, too. I know a lot of trans and queer people who love beer, and I have some lesbian friends who could drink some of those haters under the table. But to turn a blind eye and pretend everything is okay, it just isn’t an option right now. And you might say, ‘But Dylan, I don’t want to get political.’ Babe, supporting trans people, it shouldn’t be political! There should be nothing controversial or divisive about working with us. And I know it’s possible because I’ve worked with some fantastic companies who care. But caring about the LGBTQ+ community requires a lot more than just a donation somewhere during Pride Month. All this to say, bottom line, is that if you follow me, if I’ve made you smile, if you care about me, I need you to care about every trans person, and I need you to support us, and I need you to stand by us.”

She concluded the message by sharing what her focus will be from here on out, expressing:

“And, hey! It’s still Pride Month. So, I’m gonna celebrate being alive and I’m gonna celebrate the trans people in my life and the ones I haven’t met yet. And I’m going to celebrate the fact that no matter how many thousands of horrible messages [I receive], or news anchors misgendering me, or companies going silent, that I can look in the mirror and see the woman that I am and that I love being.”

As she should!!

The comedian also asked supporters to consider donating to the Transgender Law Center, “who is doing some wonderful work,” so that “something productive [can] come from this.” You can do so HERE. She signed off with one last cheers, saying:

“To the good people out there, I love ya! I really do.”

An incredibly powerful statement after such a horrendous ordeal. You can watch her full video (below).

We are sending so much love to Dylan and all trans people right now. We hope she has the support she needs to process this unfortunate series of events and protect her mental health at this time. And to Bud Light: DO BETTER!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Dylan Mulvaney/Instagram]