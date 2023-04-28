Dylan Mulvaney Speaks Out For First Time Following Bud Light Backlash!

Dylan Mulvaney is speaking out.

The transgender influencer has been the target of a LOT of conservative political ire in recent weeks following their polarizing partnership with Bud Light. For a while after the company’s decision to collab with her, Mulvaney received endless criticism and hatred from portions of the internet. And now, she is stepping up to respond to it all.

In a new video posted to both TikTok and Instagram on Thursday, Mulvaney addressed the vitriol she experienced online after revealing the Bud Light partnership. The 26-year-old star began by reflecting on their initial choice not to respond to the debate this month, saying:

“It’s day 9,610 of being a human. I’m going to try and leave gender out of this, since that’s how we found ourselves here. I’ve been offline for a few weeks and a lot has been said about me, some of which is so far from my truth that I was, like, hearing my name and I didn’t even know who they were talking about sometimes. It’s a very dissociative feeling. It was so loud that I didn’t even feel part of the conversation, so I decided to take the backseat and just let them tucker themselves out.”

Then, she addressed the criticism she’s received now and throughout her childhood for being “too feminine,” and “over-the-top,” and “camp” while growing up:

“I’m doing OK. I’m doing this new thing where I don’t pressure myself to share anything before I’m ready. I’ve been having crazy déjà vu because I’m an adult, I’m 26, and throughout childhood, I was called too feminine and over-the-top. Here I am now, being called all of those same things, but this time it’s from other adults. If they’re going to accuse me of anything, it should be that I’m a theater person and that I’m camp. But this is just my personality, and it always has been.”

She went on to add how much of a struggle it’s been to grow up in a conservative religious environment and experience such a disconnect with how they are perceived and treated by others as a public figure:

“What I’m struggling with most is that I grew up in a conservative family and I’m extremely privileged, because they still love me very much. And I grew up in the church. I still have my faith, which I am really trying to hold on to right now. But I’ve always tried to love everyone, even the people that make it really, really hard. And I think it’s OK to be frustrated with someone or confused, but what I’m struggling to understand is the need to dehumanize and to be cruel. I don’t think that’s right.”

Bravely, Mulvaney went on to add how she doesn’t think dehumanization like what happened in the Bud Light backlash is ever the right thing to do to another person:

“What I’m struggling to understand is the need to dehumanize and to be cruel. I don’t think that’s right. Dehumanization has never fixed anything in history ever. I’m embarrassed to even tell you this, but I was nervous that you were going to start believing those things that they were saying about me, since it is so loud. But I’m going to go ahead and trust that the people that know me and my heart won’t listen to that noise.”

Then, she concluded on a hopeful note. For one, she said how much she wishes to live a non-controversial life:

“In my next life, I would love to be someone nonconfrontational and uncontroversial. God, that sounds nice. The good news is that the people pleaser in me has nearly died, because there’s clearly no way of winning over everyone.”

And she added their future intention to show off aspects of their life other than gender identity going forward:

“And going forward, I wanna share parts of myself on here that have nothing to do with my identity, and I’m hoping those parts will still be exciting to you and will be enough. And to those of you who support me and choose to see my humanity — even if you don’t fully understand or relate to me — thank you.”

