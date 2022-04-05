'Absolutely NOT' Dating! Jason Momoa Explains Those Hot Kate Beckinsale Pics!

Don’t start shipping Jason Momoa and Kate Beckinsale just yet — apparently no sparks were flying at the Oscars after all! At least on his end…

It seemed like the Aquaman star was officially moving on from ex-wife Lisa Bonet last week when he was captured standing outside the Vanity Fair after-party getting cozy with the Underworld lead. Not only were they talking so close and cutely, she was keeping warm in his big jacket! Such a romantic moment, right??

Apparently, we were all crazy for thinking so!

Related: Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Ready To Take Relationship To ‘Next Level’!

While speaking to Extra at the premiere of Ambulance on Monday, the 42-year-old denied the dating rumors, expressing:

“It was cray. I’m having a conversation with the woman about her country. I was in England doing Aquaman 2. Everyone is like, ‘Oh you’re dating?’ No, no. It was chivalry. The woman was cold.”

FYI, his upcoming DC superhero sequel was filmed partly in the UK before wrapping in Malibu earlier this year. Just so there wasn’t any more confusion, Jason insisted they are “absolutely not together,” adding that they “haven’t talked since”:

“She is very nice, I was being very nice, just being a gentleman… Now I’m not giving my coat to anyone! It’s crazy.”

LMFAO! So much for being a gentleman! Check out his exasperated response (below)!

Wow! They haven’t even talked — guess it really was too good to be true!

[Image via The Late Late Show/The Tonight Show/YouTube]