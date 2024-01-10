How Emily Blunt & John Krasinski Reacted To Hearing About Their 'Divorce' Rumors!

What do Emily Blunt and John Krasinski say about those divorce whispers? Well, the record appears to be set straight!

In case you missed it, the couple attended the Golden Globes on Sunday as she was nominated for Best Supporting Female Actor – Motion Picture for her role in Oppenheimer. She ended up losing to The Holdovers star Da’Vine Joy Randolph. However, her loss at the award wasn’t what everyone was talking about this week! In addition to the Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet drama, people were focused on what happened between Emily and John during the red carpet portion of the night instead!

While posing for photos, the pair chatted to each other in front of the cameras. At one point, it appeared to some fans that The Office alum dropped the D-word — “divorce!” It is heartbreaking to think this beloved couple is talking about splitting up! However, other lip readers didn’t believe John said the word “divorce” at all! They actually claim he quipped about how he couldn’t “wait to get through this.” The other opinion? Some feel he only joked about breaking up. Hmm…

So what is really going on between Emily and John? There is absolutely no talk between them about divorcing! A source told Us Weekly on Wednesday:

“There are no issues with Emily and John. They are absolutely not talking about divorce. They think the rumors are funny and ridiculous.”

PHEW!!

John and Emily may want to be careful about their red carpet jokes moving forward, or else they may send fans into a tailspin again! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

